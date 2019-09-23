If you’ve been following along with WWE’s ridiculous, “who is the father of Maria Kanellis’ baby,” angle, you probably made a very easy joke about how Raw should bring on Maury Povich to do a DNA test and find out for sure. As it turns out, even Maury himself is making that joke.

As a quick recap, real-life husband and wife Mike and Maria Kanellis lost a mixed tag team match back in July when Maria revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s second child. Their characters have what could generously be described as a cuckold relationship where Mike is Maria’s “bitch,” so she regularly chides him about how he couldn’t possibly be man enough to have impregnated her. This briefly included Maria forcing Mike to lose the 24/7 Championship to her, making her WWE’s first pregnant champion, and has more recently devolved into her straight-up naming Mike’s in-ring opponents as possible fathers.

With Ricochet, Rusev, and whomever else Maria wants to name on the fly being “possible suspects” to a story thats ending can only be, “Maria’s being mean to her husband,” WWE tweeted the following graphic at Baby Daddy Impresario Maury Povich. Maury responded with a video, and now we’ve got a stew goin’.