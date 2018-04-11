McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 35: Swoggle

#Wrestlemania 34 #With Spandex Podcast #Wrestlemania
and 04.11.18 2 hours ago

Dylan Postl

Somehow, we have successfully put WrestleMania 34 behind us. Brandon and Bill were in New Orleans for the week, and they helpfully recap TakeOver and WrestleMania for you — complete with all the piping hot takes that you both deserve and demand — before sitting down with Dylan Postl, better known as Swoggle, and formerly known as WWE Superstar Hornswoggle. It’s a fascinating, fun, memorable conversation, and it’s one we think you’re going to enjoy.

Swoggle’s own wrestling promotion, ACW Wisconsin, has a big show coming up on Saturday, April 21. Seriously, it’s a BIG show.

If you’re in the area, make sure you hit that one up, because it’s going to be a blast. Scott Steiner is in an actual match, and everything. Support Swoggle because he’s great, and support ACW because it’s indie wrestling!

Make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we’ll send you fun prizes in the mail.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#With Spandex Podcast#Wrestlemania
TAGSHORNSWOGGLEMCMAHONSPLAININGSWOGGLEWith Spandex PodcastWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34

The RX

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 1 day ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP