Sendai Girls

After weeks of rumors that she was going to be involved, WWE has officially announced that legendary Japanese wrestler Meiko Satomura is competing in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. A 23-year veteran of the squared circle, Satomura actually appeared on WCW Monday Nitro as a teenager, but that was before she grew into the legend she’s become.

Satomura spent 10 years in the all-female promotion Gaea Japan. When Gaea went out of business in 2005, she went about putting together her own company. In 2006, she and veteran male wrestler Jinsei Shinzaki co-founded Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling, which is Satomura’s main focus to this day. In addition to wrestling, she serves as the trainer and booker of the company.

To American indie wrestling fans, Meiko Satomura and the Sendai Girls are best known for their participation in Philadelphia-based Chikara Pro. Meiko has led a Sendai Girls team in Chikara’s annual King of Trios tournament three times, and in 2016, they were the big winners.