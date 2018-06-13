McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 41: Meng

Online World of Wrestling

Remember Bill? He’s back! In pod form!

It’s a good thing, too, because this week we — Bill and Emily, specifically — are talking to The Monster Meng, aka the legendary Haku, one of (if not the) legitimately toughest men to ever step foot inside the squared circle. You know this if you’ve ever tried to smash him in the head with a wooden chair, only for him to wear it like a necklace while he screams and Tongan Death Grips you to death. Ric Flair calls him “the toughest son of a bitch I ever met in my whole life,” if you aren’t deeply familiar with the legend. We’re lucky to have gotten through this without getting killed, so we’re sharing our interview with you, the non-threatened, Meng-loving public. Shout-out to PCW Ultra for hooking us up yet again.

