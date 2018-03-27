WWE Network

Michael Cole is just like all of us — he loves NXT too. Monday Night Raw’s play-by-play guy (and star of WrestleMania 27) recently chatted with Sky Sports Lock Up Podcast about the black and yellow brand.

In addition to showing mad amounts of love to everything NXT, Cole shouted out some Superstar he thinks have a bright future with the company. He also put himself over quite a bit, but we’ll forgive him since the work over at NXT is really, really exceptional.

(H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcriptions)

“I really love NXT. I have been part of that product since day one. I am on Triple H’s team to help build that brand. I work closely with the Announcers; we have some really good Announcers that came from that system; Corey Graves and Tom Phillips are two really good examples, so I’ve been part of that since it started,”

Now let’s check in on Cole’s list of NXT talent he expects big things out of.