Michael Cole is just like all of us — he loves NXT too. Monday Night Raw’s play-by-play guy (and star of WrestleMania 27) recently chatted with Sky Sports Lock Up Podcast about the black and yellow brand.
In addition to showing mad amounts of love to everything NXT, Cole shouted out some Superstar he thinks have a bright future with the company. He also put himself over quite a bit, but we’ll forgive him since the work over at NXT is really, really exceptional.
“I really love NXT. I have been part of that product since day one. I am on Triple H’s team to help build that brand. I work closely with the Announcers; we have some really good Announcers that came from that system; Corey Graves and Tom Phillips are two really good examples, so I’ve been part of that since it started,”
Now let’s check in on Cole’s list of NXT talent he expects big things out of.
Fuck Michael Cole. Fuck Michael cole’s opinions. I hope matt throws him into the lake of reincarnation and he fucking drowns.
In kayfabe. I’m sure he’s a nice guy.
I think Billie, Peyton and Black will do fine on the main roster, but Vince won’t get Dream and Ember will drown and be released or sent back down within two years. She has the look and the one move people will pop for, but she lacks in pretty much every other area.
Glad I’m not alone in my thoughts on Ember. Great look, but nothing else about her really impresses me.
I’m VERY concerned with Velveteen Dream’s gimmick on the main roster. NXT is this safe bubble where fans give everything a chance. Raw/Smackdown is not the same.
“quite the ‘gimmick’ to use an old-school wrestlers term.”
…….ok…..
Dream or maybe EC 3 are the only 2 on the roster that could one day main event Mania