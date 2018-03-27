Michael Cole Has Opinions On Which NXT Superstar Could Be A Big Deal In WWE

#WWE NXT #WWE
03.27.18 3 hours ago 6 Comments

WWE Network

Michael Cole is just like all of us — he loves NXT too. Monday Night Raw’s play-by-play guy (and star of WrestleMania 27) recently chatted with Sky Sports Lock Up Podcast about the black and yellow brand.

In addition to showing mad amounts of love to everything NXT, Cole shouted out some Superstar he thinks have a bright future with the company. He also put himself over quite a bit, but we’ll forgive him since the work over at NXT is really, really exceptional.

(H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcriptions)

“I really love NXT. I have been part of that product since day one. I am on Triple H’s team to help build that brand. I work closely with the Announcers; we have some really good Announcers that came from that system; Corey Graves and Tom Phillips are two really good examples, so I’ve been part of that since it started,”

Now let’s check in on Cole’s list of NXT talent he expects big things out of.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSMICHAEL COLEWWEWWE NXT

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP