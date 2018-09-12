Former world champion, former General Manager, and always beloved figure in the hearts and minds of wrestling fans Mick Foley returned to WWE‘s Monday Night Raw this week. He was ostensibly there to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his legendary and meme-spawning Hell In A Cell match with the Undertaker. However, the audience soon found out the true reason for his return: to announce that he will be the special guest referee in the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Universal Championship match at the upcoming Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

But before Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy did that, he, like returning Attitude Era icon Trish Stratus before him, had a confrontation with Elias.