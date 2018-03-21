Midcard Faces: The Long And Winding Road Of Pez Whatley

WWE Network

Midcard Faces is an ongoing series where I’ll be checking in with some fond memories of those wrestlers who got over, but never made it to the top. This is a mini-celebration of some favorite midcard babyfaces who we loved, but who didn’t find love in the main event. We continue this series with man’s duality in professional wrestler form, Pez “Shaska” Whatley.

How They Got Their Start

Pezavan Whatley played football and wrestled for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Aside from being the first African-American wrestler at UTC, Pez also has the distinction of being the institution’s third-most famous alumni, after Terrell Owens and Mr. Belding. If Pez had ever cut a promo, filmed a vignette or developed a catchphrase half as good as those gentlemen, he might have risen up the card a touch higher.

