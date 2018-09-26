Monday Night Raw’s Viewership Numbers Reached A New Low This Week

#WWE
09.26.18 12 mins ago

WWE

With football season kicking into gear, it’s never a great time for WWE’s television viewership. In fact, Monday Night Raw hit a record low this week, with the Sept. 24 episode drawing only 2.350 million viewers for its main event. According to WrestlingInc, the first hour had 2.493 million viewers, a number that sank to 2.275 million viewers in the second hour before bottoming out with 2.281 million viewers in hour three.

That’s significantly down from last week, which went from 2.839 million, to 2.746 million, to 2.432 million viewers in its three hours. WrestlingInc goes on to list the shows that more people watched on Monday Night:

RAW was #12 for the night in viewership on cable, behind NFL’s Monday Night Football, Monday Night Kickoff, SportsCenter at midnight, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Last Word, The Story, Special Report, The Ingraham Angle and The Five. RAW was #4 in the 18-49 demographic this week, behind Monday Night Football, Monday Night Kickoff and SportsCenter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE Monday Night Rawwwe raw ratings

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP