Monday Night Raw’s Viewership Numbers Reached A New Low This Week

WWE

With football season kicking into gear, it’s never a great time for WWE’s television viewership. In fact, Monday Night Raw hit a record low this week, with the Sept. 24 episode drawing only 2.350 million viewers for its main event. According to WrestlingInc, the first hour had 2.493 million viewers, a number that sank to 2.275 million viewers in the second hour before bottoming out with 2.281 million viewers in hour three.

That’s significantly down from last week, which went from 2.839 million, to 2.746 million, to 2.432 million viewers in its three hours. WrestlingInc goes on to list the shows that more people watched on Monday Night: