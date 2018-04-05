Carmella Has Made WWE History In A Very Specific Way

While not much happened on Smackdown Live this week, a new record was set as the show went off the air. Carmella, after (again) unsuccessfully handing a briefcase to a ref to officially start a match and thus making her cash-in official, now owns more than the coveted contract. She is the proud owner of the longest time with the Money In The Bank briefcase.
The previous record was set by Edge who still owns (IMHO) the best cash-in of all time with The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler following close behind.
Is it really a “reign”? It’s not like someone can take it from her. Doesn’t this just make her the most patient wrestler in WWE history?
Ahem.
[www.youtube.com]
Having Carmella get more and more frantic as the year on her MitB contract could be an interesting storyline, with Asuka being the champ and Carmella having to cash it in against her at some point.
Even take it down to the wire and have it go the last day, with Asuka practically taunting her to use the case.