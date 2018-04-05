Carmella Has Made WWE History In A Very Specific Way

#WWE
04.05.18 3 hours ago 3 Comments

Youtube

While not much happened on Smackdown Live this week, a new record was set as the show went off the air. Carmella, after (again) unsuccessfully handing a briefcase to a ref to officially start a match and thus making her cash-in official, now owns more than the coveted contract. She is the proud owner of the longest time with the Money In The Bank briefcase.

The previous record was set by Edge who still owns (IMHO) the best cash-in of all time with The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler following close behind.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCARMELLAMONEY IN THE BANKWWE

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 6 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP