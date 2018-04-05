Carmella Has Made WWE History In A Very Specific Way

Youtube

While not much happened on Smackdown Live this week, a new record was set as the show went off the air. Carmella, after (again) unsuccessfully handing a briefcase to a ref to officially start a match and thus making her cash-in official, now owns more than the coveted contract. She is the proud owner of the longest time with the Money In The Bank briefcase.

History maker. Record breaker. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/6I1j5rHY6g — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) April 4, 2018

The previous record was set by Edge who still owns (IMHO) the best cash-in of all time with The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler following close behind.