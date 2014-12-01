Movember To Remember: The 30 Greatest Mustaches In Pro Wrestling History

In celebration of another year Movembered, we decided to comb the history of professional wrestling and list our choices for the 30 greatest soup-strainers in the sport’s history. This list was put together with education and science, so remember that while you may disagree (and voice your opinions in our comments section below) the list is objective and final. Objective. About which pro wrestlers had the best mustaches. No, seriously.
Note: The definition of what a mustache is can vary, so here’s what we did. If the person had facial hair above their lip but not on their chin, we let it count. If they had a great ‘stache but too much chin hair, we disqualified them. That excluded a few notable mustaches, like Dutch Mantell/Zeb Colter. There may be instances of them going bare-chinned, but if it wasn’t common enough we made a judgment call. Each entry contains an explanation of why they ranked where they ranked, but for the sake of transparency we considered style, grooming, fullness, importance to character and time spent on the face. Some guys had great mustaches for a short portion of their career, and that may have bumped them down the list.
So! Without further explanation, here are our choices for the 30 greatest mustaches in pro wrestling history.
30. Simon Gotch
Danielle: I’m not gonna lie, Simon Gotch barely squeaked onto this list. There are innumerable independent wrestlers who are rocking some mean ‘staches, some that would rival or even surpass Gotch’s, but hey, if I didn’t feature someone from NXT Brandon would probably fire me.
I love Gotch’s because it’s just … I mean, it’s A Mustache. It’s the kind of mustache you’d see drawn onto an Italian stereotype on the side of a pizza box, or even sported by the villain in a Victorian stage melodrama. As a girl with a known fondness for both mustaches and time-displaced wrestlers, I pretty much have to be all-in on someone whose persona hinges on being both an Olde Time Strongman and possible secret Time Lord.
29. CM Punk
Danielle: Mustache CM Punk is a tricky one for me. As a Certified Mustache Enthusiast™, I wholeheartedly believe that most any wrestler can be improved with a sweet ‘stache. While I can’t say I’ve ever been a real fan of CM Punk (hold your boos I’m making a point), I was not against New Nexus CM Punk. Growing a mustache made him go from kind of a dickbag to full-on smarmy douchelord and I was into it. While it may not have been a great look realistically, there was something about the way it suddenly aged him about twenty years and added an instant sheen of greasy asshole that probably betrays more about my personal predilections than I would ever want it to.
Of course, the problem with looking like the biggest douchelord in the WWE is that he really did follow through with behaving like one during a tour of Australia. Welp, it was fun while it lasted, I guess.
28. B. Brian Blair
Brandon: Don’t let The Iron Sheik know we put him on the list.
B. Brian Blair had the ultimate 80s dad mustache, also known as the Chemistry Teacher Walter White. It’s barely even hair, it’s just a rectangle of brownish-red discoloration on the upper lip. The fact that Blair looked like a wrestling Bill Engvall made it even better.
This mustache was the reason the Killer Bees gimmick existed. If you’ve never seen them, Blair and “Jumpin'” Jim Brunzell would escape under the ring when they got in trouble and emerge in a pair of matching masks. The referee wouldn’t be able to tell them apart, so they could cheat and switch places. It was a primitive, non-biological form of Twin Magic. I’ve always been sad that the payoff to this wasn’t the Bees losing the masks, and Blair having to roll under the ring and buzz off the mustache to keep the illusion alive.
27. Eddie Guerrero
Brandon: The Guerrero family is full of good mustaches — Mando in particular — but Eddie Classic makes our list.
It was one of the most utilitarian mustaches of the 90s. When it had to, it made Eddie look like an insincere jerk. Then, with just a change of a facial expression, it could make him look like a well-meaning and kinda-square do-gooder. Also, you know, it was on Eddie Guerrero’s face. If Eddie Guerrero ever put on a glove, we’d include it in our VALENTINE’S DAY IS FOR GLOVERS: THE 30 BEST GLOVES IN WRESTLING HISTORY listicle.
26. Ray Rougeau
Danielle: When Brandon and I were divvying up which mustached fellows we wanted to write about, I knew I had to get legendary Quebecois wrestler Ray Rougeau. I mean, besides (probably) being way more into him as a wrestler, there’s something about Ray Rougeau’s mustache I find oddly comforting. At first I thought it was maybe because it’s such a familiar Canadian stereotype from my childhood, but then I realized that at certain point, everyone has had an aunt or an uncle or a family friend who looks exactly like Rougeau, hair and all. When I look at him, I see virtually any number of dudes I would find if I went through my mom’s first wedding album from the Eighties, or – if we’re being totally candid – her second wedding album from the Nineties because, y’know…Canada. It’s so non-specific, and such a mundane, unspectacular mustache, but I can’t help but feel a warmth from the deepest part of my nostalgic heart whenever I see him.
Lol, you friggen hipster. Of course Hogan isn’t #1 on your list. Well played.
Did… Did… You just incredulously insult someones character because of their ranking of wrestler’s mustaches… …? …
Did the Gut Check judges put this list together? Joey Ryan’s sleazy stache deserves a spot in the top 30.
Other than that, perfect countdown. Great to see Severn’s mustache get some respect.
As soon as I saw Danielle’s note in the Simon Gotch paragraph I knew I was going to be disappointed that Joey Ryan wasn’t on the list. Joey’s stache is easily a top 15 mustache.
Any reason why Rick Rude isn’t in the Hall of Fame?
Probably because of Rude jumping to WCW and embarrassing WWE by being on Nitro live and a taped RAW on the same night.
Surely now WWE could pull their revisionist history magic on that – “the only man to appear on both Nitro and Raw in the same night” or some shit – and tell us why that era is sooooo much better than this one
“The hair of a Chinese man and the skin of a hot dog.”
Always Sunny FTW
Rick Rude SHOULD be #1. FACT.
Yeah I had a tough time loading this, too.
I assume Brandon is being jokey, but “dog-faced gremlin” was only attached to Rick Steiner during the Varsity Club angle in early WCW. Kevin Sullivan, as the Bray Wyatt of his time, recruited college wrestling standouts Steiner, Dr. Death Steve Williams and Mike Rotunda.
Couple things: I loved the Varsity Club. It went too soon. And shouldn’t Steve Williams have made this list?
P.S. — “Mean Gene” was coined by Hulk Hogan in early 1980s AWA. Hogan and Okerlund were actually in a tag match once.
they called Steiner the dog-faced gremlin forever. People still call him that. He shows up in a leather jacket with DOG FACED GREMLIN airbrushed on the back.
Dr. Death had a beard.
Oh yeah, you went anti-beard on this.
I didn’t state it clearly (insert obligatory plea for an edit function). I just meant that dog-faced gremlin started with the Varsity Club angle. Obviously it stuck, mostly because Steiner took to woofing in the ring.
NWA World Champion Dan Severn on Monday Night Raw. Say whatever you want about the Attitude Era actually being bad, but it was a magical time where all kinds of wacky stuff happened for no real reason, and it was beautiful.
There’s got to be room for jobber extraordinaire Larry Latham, either as a Moondog or when he sported the Gen. Custer look. Ro no! Ro nonono!
Hacksaw Jim Dungan ?
Duggan had a beard.
Beard.
Raymond Rougeau had way more of a cop mustache than Jacques ever could. He should have been The Mountie
Would it have killed you to put a black dude on the list? SD Jones, perhaps?
I’d call Booker T, Rocky Johnson, Ron Simmons, and Koko B. Ware the misses, but none of them had GREAT mustaches, except maybe Koko.
Before I even clicked on the article I knew Rick Rude had to be #1 and Hogan #2. Anything else would have been a travesty.
Where the hell is Dutch Mantell/Zeb Colter? A ridiculous exclusion. Unless I missed it.
Mr Mantell is specifically addressed in the “bearded exclusions” note on Page 1.
What about heel Tony Schiavone
Rude’s toned down Dangerous Alliance look in ’92 with the short hair and trimmed mustache makes him #1. He looked homicidal, even in Zubaz pants. Dude was killing it in two games like Pee Wee Kirkland.
Manny Fernandez is my “should have made it”/honorable mention guy.
Glaring omission: pre-plane crash Ric Flair: [img183.imageshack.us]
Joe Doering has been growing a solid “Asshole Cop/Prison Guard” over in AJPW. Probably not list worthy yet, but if he keeps it he could be a future contender.
I have no problems with this list, but I do take issue with your claim that Dan Severn has the best mustache in MMA history. Any list of the greatest mustaches in MMA starts and ends with Don Frye. [www.thepredatordonfrye.com]
Gene Okerlund was dubbed “Mean” because he made women cry.
With his junk.
That also had a mustache.
Old Prospecter Paul Orndorff should have at least been an honorable mention.
Even as a six year old in 1988, I have always loved Rick Rude. He was a great fucking wrestler and made everyone look good. It’s a shame he never got a main event push. RIP Rick
Where is Dasher Hatfeild
I assume #31 is Norman Smiley?
#31 in your program, #1 in your hearts
As soon as I saw this article, I thought “If Rick Rude isn’t #1, I’m going to Brandon’s house and flip every damn table he owns.”
Your tables are safe for another day, my friend.
Danielle, don’t you dare call Ray Rougeau a Canadian stereotype! He’s a All American Boy!
“VALENTINE’S DAY IS FOR GLOVERS: THE 30 BEST GLOVES IN WRESTLING HISTORY” better be a real thing you guys are working on!
Danielle, let’s just run away together. Take my money, make me grow out a mustache. I’m yours! You are my Renee Young!
Robert Fish.