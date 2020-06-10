NWA Legend Mr. Wrestling II Has Died

Johnny Walker, best known to fans as the inimitable Mr. Wrestling II, has died at the age of 85. Bill Apter announced his passing on social media on Wednesday morning. At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

The original Johnny Wrestling was introduced as the tag team partner of the original Mr. Wrestling, Tim Woods, and was a popular star in Championship Wrestling from Florida and Georgia Championship Wrestling throughout the 1970s and ’80s. Under the persona he was able to win and hold the NWA World Tag Team, NWA United States Junior Heavyweight, NWA National Heavyweight, and NWA Georgia Heavyweight Championships during an incredible 35+ years in the sport. Walker made his debut in 1955 and retired in 1990, but came out of retirement in 2007 at the age of 73 to win the HCW Kekaulike World Tag Team Championship with his rotégé, Steve Corino, also known as “Mr. Wrestling 3.”