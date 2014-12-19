Much To The Surprise Of No One, Hulk Hogan Says He Wants One Last Title Run

That’s right folks! Hulkamania wants to hobble wild all over you. The former 12-time world champion told the Sioux City Journal that he wants to make it a baker’s dozen now that he’s back with the WWE.
“My ego explodes when I get around the wrestling ring,” he says. “I get goosebumps. It’s like a hot car. I get the jones…and I want to be back.”
“Triple H told me I’ve got nothing to prove but the last time I wrestled was not with this company and I want my legacy to end with the WWE. I weigh 295. I’m in really good shape and I’m training like I’m going to get in the ring. I’m like a convict given a life sentence.”
Now, we all know how the Hulkamachine is fueled on tall tales and gross exaggerations, especially since that one time he bodyslammed the seventeen-tonne Andre The Giant, killing him instantly. But Hogan seems confident that it could really happen:
“It could happen,” Hogan says proudly. “Vince (McMahon, the WWE founder) said, ‘Never say never.’ And that’s what I want – one last match, one last run, one last title win, one last title retirement.”
“Thanks to social media, I’m hotter than I was in the ‘80s and ‘90s,” he says. “When I go through airports now, young kids – 4 and 5 years old – will come up to me and say, ‘You’re my favorite wrestler’ and I don’t even wrestle anymore. But they see (the matches) on the Internet and they know what I can do.
“If this all works out,” Hogan says of his return to the WWE, “Hulk will really become immortal. It’s where my home is. It’s where I belong.”
I feel like statements like that are wholly indicative of the dangerous mindset that keeps wrestlers getting into a ring long after it’s time to hang up their boots for good. If we’ve learned one thing from Hogan, however, it’s that the Real American is Real Good at reaching into that well of nostalgia that never seems to dry up. We always seem to think things are impossible in the WWE, but then we see the Rock beat CM like it’s nothing, or Sting in the middle of Vince McMahon’s ring.
At the end of the day, Vince McMahon’s “never say never” realistically just means “never underestimate what I will do as a loony old man.” He’s just gonna need a lot of prayer and even more vitamins to make this one work.
Someone get Dolph out there to drop some elbows. He’ll take care of this.
Calling it Hogan wins the royal rumble then beats lesnar at wrestlemania.
Killing Andre instantly Lol.
That bodyslam instantly lead to Detroit in its current condition.
“But they see (the matches) on the Internet and they know what I can do.”
I guess 4 and 5 year olds are really into back rakes, badly worked punches and leg drops.
Unless they are into Japanese wrestling, in which case I want to hang out with those kids.
“But they see (the matches) on the Internet and they know what I can do.”
Shitty punches and backrakes? A legdrop? Hold your hand next to your ear? I don’t think any of those are exactly blowing away today’s youts.
More popular now than in the 80s and 90s? I’m sure his bank account supports that statement…
Since Lesnar won’t be around for the match, is this one of those rare times when you hope that if a championship match between Cena and Hogan takes place you actively root for Cena to no sell everything and pin Hogan in under three minutes.
Pre-1997, everything Hulk Hogan touched turned into gold.
Post-1997, everything Hulk Hogan touched, including Brooke, has turned into shit.
You haven’t been reading Brandon’s Nitro recaps, have you?
Hulk Hogan himself has been dog shit since he did that double countout with Andre in WM4 before stealing the great Randy Savage’s spotlight in the main event. For some reason, which continues to elude me to this day, he remained a top draw through the formation of the NWO despite being a total prima donna and asshole backstage.
Then the Internet happened … when all the smarks rightly pointed out that he really wasn’t that good in the ring; and all the 8-year-olds who tuned in to Superstars on USA and Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC in the 1980s realized the smarks were right. Then the Fingerpoke of Doom happened, and everyone realized his ego had been carrying him for years.
That’s perhaps too far. Hogan was far from perfect, but he still delivered a pretty classic storyline versus Savage (even if Savage should have been the face and gone over) and a shockingly good match versus Warrior at VI. Then there was a dark period from 1990-1996, a bright spot for about a year and a half as the leader of the NWO, a dark age from Starrcade ’97 until he left WCW, his bumpy nostalgia run with WWE, and then everything for the last decade (since his match with Orton) has been forgettable, hilariously bad, or just depressing.
Well, as much as I want that man away–far, far away from the ring, if we get, like, a triple threat match that includes Hogan and Cena for the title, and they do that “looking into a mirror” gag, with making the same arm movements and everything, then I’d be okay with his presence just once.
Then the next few weeks Cena keeps asking people Whatcha gonna do?
Put him wit Ryback!
What, so Ryback can kill an old man?
Create an Internet Championship belt and have him win it in a tournament that doesn’t include Zack Ryder. Then push Ryder into a pool
Then make Zack Ryder Mr. Bitcoin in the Bank and have him cash in on Superstars.
And this is why I like Austin as my go to former WWE performer. He knows his body is broken and he can’t wrestle anymore and so he doesn’t.
I never it would never happen, but, if it were to, my heart and brain tells me I’d straight up quit watching Raw forever.
I know it would never happen.
The thought of it happening is just so horrible, that it’s breaking your brain.
God, please, no.
If he does return, my dream would be for everyone to boo the shit out of him every time he hits the stage.
Better than Orton-Cena for the 500th time, right?
I’d rather have another Cena/Orton match, they at least can still go.
@Cortez I really wouldn’t rather that. both things are horrible, but one is boringly horrible and the other is amusingly horrible, you know?
LOL, doesn’t his contract have something in it to the effect of “no physicality EVER”? Why are ya’ll pretending like this could be a thing?
Maybe he can be in a triple threat match with Vince and the Rock for the “Need to Go Away Now Championship”?
I feel like Hogan is a guy who talks himself into thinking he can go for one more match. But really, he shouldn’t.
What does Brooke need money for now?
He’s ganna beat Rusev for the US Title isn’t he..
So how can Hogan win a title if he can’t be filmed getting into the ring ?
CGI ?
Got it he wins a tournament in Puerto Rico then loses it at a house show to the Money In Bank winner.
Hologram Hogan
I’m all in on Rusev vs Hogan at Mania. Especially I’d Rusev crushes him.
Hogan, you were terrible 20 years ago (Thanks Brandon, for the constant reminders). Austin is ten years younger and he knows not to attempt a return to the ring. Undertaker is ten years younger and he knows he can’t go anymore.
I’m sorry to say Hogan, you are truly not immortal. Wrestling with a hip replacement, a wrecked back, a bum knee and the various indignities of old age is not a recipe for success. Brock would cripple you in minutes. Rusev’s Accolade might literally snap your spine in half.
Jeezus H Christmas. It’s FAKE, you dim ass.
Hey really, I did not know that. I just assumed those guys could take punches to the face and chair shots to the skull with no visible effect.
Now, you do know, Sledge, that wrestlers sometimes incur injuries in the ring, right? You may realize that a brittle old man with a long history of medical issues relating to his back, hips and knees might be at more risk than a man in prime physical condition. It’s entirely possible that the sudden physical exertion coupled with the desire to put on a good show could drive the Hulkster beyond his limits.
Or maybe you just don’t understand hyperbole, dim ass.
This just made me sad to read , he sounds so excited about it and really believes that he could do it, maybe we could just team Sandow with him and get Damien Hulkdow and he could absorb Hogans “Hulking up” abilities and become a 12 time champ as well
Maybe we should start saying never sometimes.
How many times has Hogan said “One last match”?
He wants to go over on Cena probably and if it happens of good god do I hope Cena learns a lesson from it.
You say it like Cena would have a problem with it, when he probably wouldn’t.
You seem to forget that Cena put over The Rock and he had no problem losing to Lesnar the way he did at Summer Sam.
So what lesson would he learn? Besides learning that Hogan doesn’t seem to realize he’s an old man past his prime i mean.
“I’m gonna beat that big stinky Brock Lesnar, brother!”
“Party’s over, grandpa.”
Didn’t he lose to Lesnar back in 02?
Is there any doubt by the mouth breathers who follow this shit parade that the script will call for Hogan to win the belt and retire as champ?
How do people watch this shit?
Reigns beats Brock at Mania. On the post Mania Raw, Brock retires,brings out the champ to pass the torch. Instead of shaking his hand, Brock F5s him, Rollins cashes in. Hogan comes angry, Orange, and man boobs glistening with sweat. He calls Rollins a coward and tells him a real champion beats a man in an even match not being a vulture. A pissed off Rollins tells Hogan it’s 2015 not 85. Captain Lou and Cyndi aren’t dancing in the ring, he’s the man now. They get chest to chest and gm Flair comes out a makes a match for the WWE title Rollins vs. Hogan as the main event.
Rollins dominates Hogan taunting the Icon. Ref bump when Rollins hits the curb stomp. By the time a new ref comes out, Hogan kicks out at two. Hogan Hulks up hits the big boot, leg drop, Rollins kicks out at two. Mercury and Noble hit the ring to beat up the ref and pound on Hogan. Reigns comes out to help Brock cuts him off. Out of nowhere Ambrose comes off the top rope and clotheslines the stooges, HHH comes down to join the fight going after Ambrose before he can touch Rollins, from the crowd comes John Cena. He hits Rollins with the F-U, knocks HHH out the ring. Cena gets Hogan up, calls for another ref. Hogan hits the big boot, but Flair pulls Hogan out the ring and chops him. Out of nowhere the Austin hits Flair with a stunner, then HHH, then the stooges. Cena rolls Hogan back in. New champ, Hulk Hogan.
Screw it, I’m all for it.
Seriously, it would be better than what they’re doing now. Doubt me?
I could see Hogan winning after Rollins cashes in and wins against Reigns who just beat Brock at Wrestlemania. Hulkster comes in and consoles Reigns who tells Hogan to get Rollins. Hogan comes in, ducks Heyman’s salt throw which hits Rollins in the eyes, leg drop and new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan! *Real American* *poses* *brother*