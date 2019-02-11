WWE

Former 205 Live wrestler Mustafa Ali has been a superstar on a steady rise since he joined the Smackdown Live roster. Since he pinned WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in his first match as an official member of the blue brand, Ali has been regularly featured on the show, competed in the Royal Rumble, and was recently added to the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship along with Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Samoa Joe.