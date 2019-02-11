Former 205 Live wrestler Mustafa Ali has been a superstar on a steady rise since he joined the Smackdown Live roster. Since he pinned WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in his first match as an official member of the blue brand, Ali has been regularly featured on the show, competed in the Royal Rumble, and was recently added to the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship along with Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Samoa Joe.
Andrade “Cien” Almas. Even if he doesn’t win, let him have his name back!
Rusev, Andrade, (a motivated) Nakamura, or Misterio.
@Beige Lunatics those are all good choices!
Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio for the W
Why can’t we have nice things? And kayfabe, Buddy Murphy should attack Ali on the way to the ring and take his pod.
Great idea from Bliss
Maybe Miz talks Shane into giving him a spot.
Or Nia Jax beats up Ali and takes his pod
Everyone is spelling R-Truth wrong.
That is a bummer, but I second Andrade or Nakamura as the fill-in!!
I was hoping to see Mustafa Ali become indoctrinated by Bryan in that match, however. After his SUV conflict with Bryan, it would have been interesting to see him influenced/brainwashed by Bryan’s manipulative charm, so he helps him win the match. In my head, it eventually leads down the road to the same place Bryan was during that memorable (and incredible) cage match when he finally turned on Wyatt.
I kinda don’t want Andrade or Mysterio to be inserted without the other because I want them to keep having matches forever or at least until WrestleMania where they have the match of the night on the pre-show.
I bet it’s Rowan. Storyline: Bryan’s smart, he knows he’s outnumbered, so he works out some way to get Rowan into the Elimination Chamber as an equalizer, either via go-home Smackdown match between Rowan and Ali, or (looking at Mr. Bliss as inspiration) having Rowan take out Ali on the ramp at the PPV.
With that said, is it too soon for Bray Wyatt’s return and Rowan’s inevitable betrayal? I’m not rooting for this, mind you, but we are talking WWE…
PAGING LUKE HARPER
You guys are spelling Luke Harper wrong.
@Mr. Bliss … that sounds like a good … waitaminute, we’re on to you Buddy … er, buddy.
Im going to watch the Smackdown house show tonight, and now there is no Ali… this is not satisfying news.
so….replies aren’t working? Well, anyway, I’m so glad I can be someone inspiration. And @cyniclone, I ain’t your buddy, guy.
BUGENHAGEN
Shelton Benjamin, take a punt.
That up and coming Blue chipper, John Cena!
Too risky for Cena… all that aggressive ruthlessness would make the Chamber explode.
Nigel McGuinness
Man, what a bummer, Ali’s recent push has been one of my favorite ongoing stories on Smackdown. I hope this doesn’t kill his momentum.
It’s gotta be Kane!
They’ll probably do a fatal five-way between Nakamura, Rusev, Truth, Andrade, and Mysterio with Nakamura/Rusev/Truth/Lana getting into some out-of-the-ring shenanigans and Mysterio pinning Almas in the meantime.