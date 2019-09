As the WWE women’s roster continues to revolved around the Four Horsewomen and the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, fans have been wondering what ever became of Naomi. She was in the Women’s Money in the Bank Match in May of this year, but has appeared only sporadically ever sense. She hasn’t had a WWE match at all, in fact, since a late-July Main Event appearance, more than two months ago.