Nate Diaz Had Some Delightful Things To Say About CM Punk: ‘F*ck Him’

When we put together notable reactions to former WWE Champion CM Punk signing with UFC, Nate Diaz was one of them. It read, simply, “Why?”
In an interview with MMA Junkie, he made his thoughts a little more colorful: “It’s horrible for the sport.”
Uh, tell us how you really feel, Nate.
“He might do great, but why does he get a chance?” Diaz asked. “He’s an amateur. You’re going to put an amateur in there with pros? That makes us all amateurs, so I think it’s ridiculous. As far as I’m concerned, f*ck him, f*ck the whole situation. Anybody who takes that fight is tripping.”
Here’s the rant. NSFW language, obviously.
Diaz feels that a 36-year old pro wrestler deciding to step into the cage on MMA’s highest level without any professional fight experience, and getting paid more than most to do it. He considers it, “making a joke out of [his] serious life.”
“If I want to, I can’t go play in the NBA – not even Stefan Struve’s big ass,” Diaz said. “He can’t go play in the NBA if he wants to because he feels like making a change. For a publicity thing? They wouldn’t pay him no money, and they wouldn’t even let him play. It’s ridiculous.
“I don’t think you should just let some millionaire WWE guy just come on over and play a little game, like have fun with his career. I’m over here busting my ass, fighting for 10 years and doing my thing and having a serious job that I have to do for this. And this guy is going to come over and probably get paid more than everyone in the room.”
We made Nick Diaz #4 on our list of 10 guys we’d like to see Punk take on in UFC. Maybe we should slide Nate up to #1?
He’s a dick-head (from the little I remember of him when I followed MMA). But, like many dickheads usually are he’s 100% right.
Just because he’s a dickhead doesn’t make him wrong, absolutely.
For once I agree completely with a Diaz… I think I need to reevaluate my life.
Did Brock Lesnar have any amateur experience before fighting in the UFC?
Serious question, not trolling.
I know he wrestled in college, does that count?
yes, 1 pro fight.
a ncaa division 1 wrestling championship is fifty million times the experience of “sometimes hanging out with a Gracie”
Brock was a NCAA champion. Wrestling is one of the strongest bases to build upon in MMA and he had a legitimate background in it. He also fought outside of the off before signing with them.
I sometimes hang out with a woman named Gracie. Can I get a pro fight with a huge payday?
The question is whether Brock got his opportunity based on his experience or his notoriety. Do they give a lot of ncaa champions with one pro fight opportunities in the ufc?
@jpoulos yes
The truth is a bully no one likes
again, a diaz con’t string the benefit’s of this beyond just the management of the ufc. if people are buying tickets, ppvs then that is a good thing. that will end up benefiting the fighters with exposure and money. if you’re on the same card as punk’s first fight, make your performance memorable, win some fans. anyone whose contract gives them ppv percentages is going to try their hardest to get on the same card as punk.
if you’re going to compare this situation to struve playing in the nba then understand that if an nba team wanted struve to play for them and it was mutual, he could play. the ufc wanted punk, punk wants to fight.
This is the same as David Arquette in WCW.
@Baltimore Dan
1. Struve isn’t famous, nobody knows who the fuck he is period.
2. Haven’t seen Punk fight yet, who knows he may hold his own.
Cool!
wait…how did this UFC post end up on With Spandex?
Punk used to wear spandex.
I like how he made sure to let everyone know he’s a millionaire because millionaires are evil.
How does that refute any of his points?
I’d be willing to bet after rolling with Diaz for 5 minutes you’d think there was an art to it.
He’s right.
“I’m over here busting my ass, fighting for 10 years and doing my thing and having a serious job that I have to do for this.”
Note: rolling around in a steel playpen, trying to concuss another person, is not a serious job.
Pro boxers don’t have serious jobs, either? What about guys playing defence in the NFL? Not serious enough for you because they try to concuss the offensive guys? Yeah, man, fuck all those dudes. And soldiers, too. They’re trying to kill a motherfucker, that shit is the least serious, amirite?
I like Punk, I don’t want to see him get destroyed in the Octagon, but Punk is going to get fucking annihilated if the book him against any dudes who can actually fight.
@some guy
Dude, the points Diaz was making all flew over your head. You need to get those Drax reflexes, son.
I think this is what you call irony.
Definitely. Can’t believe I missed it the first time I read this story.
All sports are “glorified sideshows”. And they’re all “100% about drawing eyeballs”. What’s your point?
No one’s gonna point out how closely Diaz’s criticism mirrors Punk’s own criticism of football players being pushed over ten-year pro wrestling veterans, and part-timers coming in to claim all the main event spots and big paydays? Literally, just change a few words, and it could literally be coming from Punk’s mouth:
“I don’t think you should just let some [football player/actor/part-time performer] guy just come on over and play a little game, like have fun with his career. I’m over here busting my ass, [wrestling] for 10 years and doing my thing and having a serious job that I have to do for this. And this guy is going to come over and probably get paid more than everyone in the room.”
Well that would make sense if we had seen CM Punk fight, come in lazy and pathetic barely trying and getting paid tons and getting out. Rock was Terrible! He’s right to criticize him. Brock in non-existent, he’s right to criticize him.
The point is that we have years of CM Punk in the WWE to draw evidence from to support Punks opinion. We have literally ZERO evidence of UFC from which to draw evidence to support Nate Diaz’s opinion.
Whether Punk is right about part timers in WWE is entirely not the point. I couldn’t blame him for taking oppourtunities like this. Like hell would I turn it down. But that doesn’t mean others are wrong for pointing out that Punks kinda doing in UFC what he was complaining about in WWE.
Which, you know, whatever. Everyone has hypocritical moments. He probably doesn’t even seem that way. No one is perfect.
Nate would beat Punk within an inch of his life just to prove a point… Sign me up
This type of arguing is so fucking stupid in a real sports league. The UFC can and should pay Punk whatever they want to bring viewers to their product. Punk isn’t taking away anybody’s spot.
The UFC is not going to book Punk to win. That’s not possible when the sport isn’t worked. Punk gets a shot because he’s a celebrity that’s tangentially affiliated with MMA, and the person they put him against gets a shot to prove he’s better than Punk.
Comparing this situation to part timers coming into WWE and going over young talents is absurd.
Now, if Punk ends up winning a decision he doesn’t deserve or gets ‘fight of the night’ bonus money he doesn’t deserve or something like that, then, yeah, he’d be taking somebody’s spot. Just putting him on the card, though, does nothing but good things for UFC. Especially if he wins.
The Diaz brothers have always known how to market themselves as heels. It’s not surprising in the least he’d try and make the loudest noise to get the big payday against Punk.
No way he gets Punk, unless Punk destroys like 3 fighters in a row.
Hilariously, Diaz then missed weight for his actual fight today. Way to show you’re a true pro who works hard, Nate.
Beat me to it, he didn’t just miss weight, he was off by 5 lbs and he had more than enough time to make weight, he hadn’t fought in a year and knew his next fight would be at lightweight he also lied and said that his weight cut was going fine and he would have no issues.
Instead of constantly talking shit how about making weight and worrying about his fight against Dos Anjos who’s a dangerous fighter. The Diaz brothers are so whiny for two guys who have a reputation of being from the streets and just want to bang. They consistently whine about everything and then “retire” after they lose a fight and blame everyone but themselves because their opponent used strategy and they refused to adjust to said strategy, hell that’s amateurism throwing an hissy fit because your opponent won’t do what you want him to do.
Hate to say it, but he’s right on this one. What HAS Punk done to earn this? Same for writing comics. So, if you like something, you’re suddenly qualified to do it because you’re popular from something else. It’s super easy to resent that, whether you’re an aspiring fighter or writer who has busted their ass.
But – BUT – in Punks defense, this is nothing new. If you’re popular in one arena, you’ll have opportunities from another thrown at you. Happens a lot. Hard to fault the guy for taking those opportunities either. Wouldn’t you? I don’t think I’d turn them down either.
Well time for some tough love I guess. More people want to see CM Punk in the Octagon than they want to see YOU in the Octagon. That’s it, it’s good for business, and UFC has been trying to be the WWE for a LONG time. So sorry that everyone won’t just do whatever you say they should.
That’s kind of a slippery argument, man. Couldn’t the same have been said about Rocks return when Punk was pissed about that? I don’t think anyone would argue Punk is popular and would sell tickets.
@Iron Mike Sharpie Are you a moron, or are you Nate Diaz.
“Look dude, CM Punk is a, it’s horrible for the sport as far as I’m concerned. Great for the sport…”
“Horrible for the sport.”
“Great for the sport.”
I’m surprised this guy can feed himself.
Isn’t this basically the same kinda thing that pissed off Punk in the first place? A part-timer coming in and getting a big payday in his arena? More power to him, but I understand completely why people aren’t happy about it.