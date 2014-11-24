New Japan Pro Wrestling Has Announced A U.S. TV Deal And You Should Start Getting Excited

AXS TV has released a trailer for their 2015 programming line up, and whoa, hey, where’d all this Okada come from? In the midst of probably more Simon Cowell shows than any one person deserves to sit through, a few New Japan Pro Wrestling are snuck in towards the very end:
AXS TV will have a 13-episode run of NJPW footage in the new year. The first episode is said to feature the 2013 Hiroshi Tanahashi-Kazuchika Okada match from the Tokyo Dome show, which, honestly, is a pretty high bar to set for wrestling television. They’re also set to run the 2013 G1 Climax tournament. All of the episodes will feature English commentary from MMA/Boxing commentator Mauro Ranallo and UFC heavyweight Josh Barnett. They’ll begin taping their commentary in December.
While the idea of running two year old shows with only one person who has only a few years of wrestling commentary experience under their belt on a former home of ROH TV sounds terrible when you say it out loud in that very specific way, New Japan’s push for more mainstream American coverage is still fantastic news for anyone on this side of the Pacific. It’s a great primer for new fans, but was also a good enough year that I’m pumped just thinking about watching it all over again.
EastLink, SaskTel and Source Cable are currently the only Canadian providers to AXS TV, so that’s a big sad tromboner for us. In the US, AXS TV is available on DirecTV, Verizon FiOS, Dish Network, and most cable outlets. A start date for these episodes is yet to be announced.
This is worse than TNA signing with Destination America, as many cable companies either don’t offer it at all or don’t offer it in all markets.
It’s a step in the right direction. And it is MUCH better than the TNA deal. TNA is being paid to produce new content. New content costs them money in talent and production.
All NJPW has to do is re-edit old footage and add English commentary. It is costing them next to nothing and getting them more US exposure than they would normally have.
AXS TV (formerly HDNet) was a great beginner deal for ROH back in the day.
Worst case scenario we get 13 episodes of NJPW content and then we have to go back to the old ways of watching it.
Yes, clearly NJPW appearing (semi) regularly on an obscure channel in North America is much worse than NJPW not appearing on any channel in North America at all. What a terrible terrible thing.
Not really. NJPW is gaining access to 44 million households through cable. That’s a pretty hefty increase from 0.
The only thing I ever watched on AXS was when Zane Lamprey had that Drinking Made Easy show. Now I will have something else to watch on that otherwise useless channel.
That was still a show?!
Lamprey has a new show called Chug on Nat Geo, so no, it’s not a show anymore.
at least now their daily programming of concerts will drop to 21 hours
can Austin continue the job he set himself out to do of introducing people here to NJPW and cover them when they’re out? please?
I’ve never even heard of this channel but it’s a step toward ridiculously awesome Japanese wrestling regularly appearing on my TV screen without having to jump through hoops. The dream of Tomoaki Honma missing diving headbutts on my television on a weekly basis is that much closer to reality.
Now someone just needs to broadcast Dragon Gate and World Wonder Ring Stardom on American National TV and my life will be complete.
The people at AXS TV are awesome, and did all sorts of amazing promo for the APMAs earlier this year (which I was a part of). Mark Cuban owns AXS, and that dude is not afraid to throw money at stuff he likes.
What the hell is an AXS TV?
Woohoo! I get AXS TV…. I’m getting very excited
Aw man I just gave up whatever package axs tv comes with.
I’ll say this, to those pointing out that it’s the former home of ROH and it didn’t take them to the next level, let’s not forget that the HDNet era was a pretty dark time for ROH creatively, despite them still having (though in some cases not for long) Black, McGuinness, Danielson, Lynn in a career renaissance, Steen, Generico, Aries, etc.
It was pretty much the peak (or valley, I guess) of “Jim Cornette should not be involved creatively in any major semi-national promotion in the 21st century.”
hdnet has experience running IGF shows so showcasing puro isn’t totally new to them