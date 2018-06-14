Check Out These New Pages From ‘The Comic Book Story Of Professional Wrestling’

#Pro Wrestling #Comics
06.14.18 53 mins ago

Chris Moreno

There’s been a lot of crossover between pro wrestling and comics over the decades, but none quite like Aubrey Sitterson and Chris Moreno’s The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling: A Hardcore, High-Flying, No-Hold-Barred History of the One True Sport. With writing by Sitterson (Straight Shoot podcast, G.I. Joe), art by Moreno (The Minions of Ka, World War Hulk: Frontline), letters by Rus Wooton, and colors by Len O’Grady, Brad Simpson, Allen Passalaqua, and Jay Moreno, this graphic novel will present the history of wrestling from it’s carnival origins to the present day in a new way.

We’re excited to share with you some brand new pages from the book’s Japanese wrestling section. (Pages are reprinted with permission from The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling copyright © 2018 by Aubrey Sitterson and Chris Moreno. Text copyright © 2018 by Aubrey Sitterson. Illustrations copyright © 2018 by Chris Moreno. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.)

Chris Moreno

Chris Moreno

Chris Moreno

(You can also check out excerpts about lucha libre, the NWA, and pro wrestling’s carnival days elsewhere on the internet.)

