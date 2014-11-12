New York Islanders Season Ticket Holders Are Putting A Stop To The Yes Movement

Lately, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion (and former wrestler?) Daniel Bryan has been more relevant in the sports world than in WWE. His signature “YES!” chant caught on in practically every sport, whether it was leading the San Francisco Giants to a World Series victory or helping the Michigan State Spartans celebrate a Rose Bowl victory.
Not every sport welcomes the Yes Movement, though. According to a report from Isles Blog, a group of New York Islanders season ticket holders have organized a campaign to remove “yes” chants from arena goal celebrations.
Since the start of the season, multiple calls have been placed by season ticket holders to voice their frustration with one part of their experience at Islanders games.
No, it’s not Brian Strait perfecting his imitation of a traffic cone, it’s not Matt Martin’s extended TOI. Season ticket holders are asking for the organization to put an end to the Daniel Bryan “Yes Yes Yes” Chants following Islander’s goals.
An ticket rep who wishes to go unnamed told Isleblog, “The calls have been coming in on weekly basis, asking to end the chants after goals. A majority of the callers have been the older demographic, which make up a large portion of our season ticket holders.”
I love that the crux of the story is, “Daniel Bryan has inspired the fans, and a group of important old people is trying to take him out.” Sounds pretty familiar. Way to be Team Authority, Islanders fan base.
Here’s a sad version of the chant in action:
If the “yes” chants have to go, might I suggest “you’re gonna get your f*cking head kicked in/clap clapclapclap clapclap clapclapclapclap?” It’s a little gangly, but it’s the aggressive sports chant of choice for the discerning Daniel Bryan fan.
Something good happening with the team? BETTER PUT A STOP TO THAT.
Makes me want to go to a bunch of Islanders games purely to lead the Yes! chants. Baby Boomers are the worst.
How about they just play Mark Henry’s theme whenever they make a goal?
There isn’t enough wig splitting in the metropolitan division to warrant entrance into the Hall of Pain.
Makes sense. Who wants to have fun at a sports game? Better to stand in unison and politely golf clap silently for no more than 5 seconds.
Has it been 31 years since the Islanders last won a Cup?
Yes!
Is the Coliseum 80% Rangers fans every time the Blueshirts visit the Island?
Yes!
Is this team abandoning it’s loyal fan base for greener pastures in Brooklyn because their current arena is the most delapidated dump in all of professional sports?
Yes!
Are the few remaining Isles fans pumping themselves up in mid-November for what’s sure to be another season derailed by disastrous trades, terrible goaltending, and Howie Rose looking optimistically to the future during the regular season finale as the team misses the playoffs yet again?
YES! YES! YES!!!
Is this Islanders fan sadly agreeing with everything @TheCensoredMSol is saying?
YES!
Don’t worry. In this scenario, the Rangers are Randy Orton: big ego, marquee name, but secretly never get it done in the big match.
Hope that cheers you up! Enjoy irrelevancy…er…I mean, Brooklyn.
It’s almost as if that the Islanders are a terrible franchise.
As an Islanders fan, I get incredibly giddy when I hear the YES! chants after goals. I can’t believe these people have a problem with this. My grandparents used to be season ticket holders back in the day, and I like to think if those tickets were still in the family that my grandpa would be one of the cool fans joining in the YES movement.
No! No! No!
We’ll never bow down to The Authority!
No! No! No!
It could be worse, given where the Islanders play. They could be doing a “Woo woo woo!” chant after every goal.
I think the optimal place for the YES chant is the tennis, following every shot. That or WHAT.
I could REALLY use a Daniel Bryan gimmick/catchphrase change to make me forget this horrible period of his career. I’d leave the YES chant for the crowd to chant when he kicks people repeatedly in the corner or whatever, but I’d make Bryan stop using it in every single promo and wear its shirts. nothing necessary, just what I wish for..