Nia Jax Has Feelings About Being Bullied By Alexa Bliss On Raw

YouTube

As WrestleMania fast approaches, perhaps the match with the most purely character-driven build is the one for the Raw Women’s Championship, in which mean girl champ Alexa Bliss faces Nia Jax, who recently learned that she only thought Alexa was her best friend, when in fact the champ was manipulating her all along and looks down on her for her size.

Many fans (myself included) have been uncomfortable with this storyline, particularly considering that in real life Alexa and Nia have both been outspoken about body positivity, and Alexa has also been very open about her own history with anorexia.

In a new interview, Neil Docking of the Mirror asks Nia how she feels about the storyline, and her response is entirely positive: