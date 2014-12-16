Nigel McGuinness Is Going To Save Pro Wrestling With LA Fights

Retired wrestler and current Ring of Honor commentator, Nigel McGuinness has a vision. He knows how to fundamentally change the landscape of professional wrestling, and this is something he’s been working on for over five years. McGuinness, with help from his script supervisor, the Zombie Princess, Jimmy Jacobs, has decided to blend pro wrestling with mixed martial arts, high-end drama and comedic mockumentary-style film making to create LA Fights.

Nigel only requires $370,000 because hey, ground breaking genius ain’t cheap. Honestly, when I heard about this, I thought it was basically the Wrestling Retribution Project plus Playmakers, but when I read the logline as:

“A diverse group of amateur fighters and their morally ambivalent promoter struggle to coexist in their upstart fight league.”

I realized it’s closer to Lucha Underground, but with more white dudes. I’m not saying Nigel can’t have written a great six episode series, I’m just saying that gay dudes, leaky brains, and steroids doesn’t sound like the best premise to ask for nearly 400 grand from fans that are probably still pissed about the aforementioned Wrestling Retribution Project. Unless you really want this funded so you can see Nigel wrestle again.