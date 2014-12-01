Nikki Bella Cut A Promo So Vicious It Had To Be Mostly Cut From Smackdown

So, after soundly defeating Emma on Smackdown, Nikki Bella cut a very brief but nasty little promo on AJ that I, somewhat facetiously, dubbed a Bella pipebomb (or pipeboob, because I’m clever like that). Well, I was closer to the truth than I thought – turns out Nikki’s promo was heavily edited before going to air, and the full promo was downright merciless. Here’s a transcript of the full promo, with the bits that actually made air bolded…
“I’m not going to say trashy, classless things like Ms. Lee did because unlike Ms. Lee, I actually care about the kids that sit in this audience. It’s time that everyone heard the real truth about AJ Lee. Yes, we heard over and over and over again your sob story. Yes, we have heard over and over about how hard you worked. But you wanna know what? I have worked harder. The biggest difference between you and me is that I don’t have to go tell everyone so they like me. And most important, that is what makes me fearless.
You wanna know why you don’t have any friends? It’s because you’re so threatened by anyone who doesn’t like you. AJ, I want you to take a good hard look at what a woman is, a real woman, a classy woman! I want you to take a look at what a real Divas champion looks like. AJ, I want you to know that forever, through these fearless eyes, you will always be that pathetic manipulating little girl from New Jersey.”
Ouch. Now, it’s not like we’ve lost one of the great promos of all time, but even chopped up, Nikki’s spiel was surprisingly potent, so it’s a shame we didn’t get the whole thing. A lot of what she said was bullshit – I don’t know that Nikki Bella works harder or cares more about the kiddies than AJ, but a good heel should be full of it. I guess WWE didn’t trust the audience to understand that bad guys sometimes say untrue things, or be able to handle Nikki Bella suddenly being the best promo in the Divas division, so out the editing scissors came.
Nikki mentioned the editing on Twitter, which you’d expect…
…but surprisingly, somebody else a little higher up the totem pole also jumped into the fray.
John Cena has heat with AJ Lee! Intergender match a Royal Rumble confirmed! Call the dirt sheets!
I find myself liking trash talking ladyhoss Nikki more and more…
I used to not care about her or hate her so bad, and now, (even though it’s mostly by technicality because every single one of the divas on the main roster (and YES, PAIGE INCLUDED! DON’T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON HOW HORRIBLE HER CAREER HAS BEEN SINCE WRESTLEMANIA. I’d argue fucking Bray Wyatt and even Cesaro had less damaging or worthless couple of months since then) are just absolutely ignored by WWE to the point of irrelevance or becoming a joke,) she still has become a very enjoyable part for me of every show she’s been on since turning at Summerslam.
Agreed. The new in-ring attire, the little hip shake she does as her entrance, and the fact that she looks tough as hell in the ring, I’m fully on board with heel Nikki.
even babyface Nikki had that new SEXAAAY in-ring attire and entrance ass-shake.
heel Nikki differs with her HOSSY in-ring style and the way she’s booked as a smart badass (kinda) and I’m totally on board with it for sure.
To be honest it could have just been condensed down to “Please buy my Fearless merch”.
I was going to say it is weird of Cena kayfabe to support a heel but, AJ Lee would win Worst Babyface award over him this year.
No, Cena would still probably take it. Though, Big Show would be right up there.
Like Cena’s gonna let anyone else win anything ever. Didn’t he win Best Diva at the Slammy’s?
@knastymike
Nah, his cousin Jane Cena won that won. The trophy’s in John’s house near some wigs, he says he’s holding it for her.
What is this feeling called that I’m feeling? Am I…am I enjoying Nikki Bella?
I’m confused and frightened. Hold me.
It’s okay, let it happen, you’ll feel better.
Nikki Bella is somehow the best active heel wrestler in the WWE now.
Seth Rollins.
it’s Rusev > Nikki > Rollins > Mizdow > everybody else (sadly including many GREAT talents like Harper or Cesaro or whoever else that WWE just doesn’t make us feel like they give much shit about them)
@themosayat
I thought we established that Rusev is not only not a heel but that he is the best babyface on the roster.
@Nippopotamus but he’s from Russia!!!!!!!!!!!! He doesn’t love America!!!
@Nippopotamus alrighty then. I was just going with WWE’s alignments…
Rusev has been, IMO, the most improved WWE wrestler all year long. since being in NXT and up to becoming the undefeated monster US champ he is now, he’s been booked and protected better than any other talent in WWE this year. he’s what WWE tries to tell you Rollins is, now.
I’d say Miz is doing the best heel work in WWE right now (he’s making the crowd hate him and helping Sandow get over simultaneously) but Nikki is maybe a close second. Seth Rollins is bringing it in the ring, and is getting a big push, but his persona and mic work are pretty boring in my opinion.
if we’re ranking actual “heel work” and not “people WWE decided are heels ranked based on how good WWE supports them”, then, yeah, I got:
Cena > Miz > Nikki > Big Show > Rollins as the top 5.
Confirmed: CM Punk/AJ Lee vs. John Cena/Nikki Bella mixed tag match at Royal Rumble!
PLAYA!
Guys, check out my Bleacher article: 6 Reasons Nikki Bella’s Smackdown Pipebomb is the Promo That Will Save the Divas Division.
Where’s the vicious part?
It was more viscous than vicious.
yawn
Really? It seems rambling and contradictory to me. I think cutting it helped Nikki from sounding more like a boob.
Well, WWE certainly isn’t in the habit of editing Smackdown promos for quality reasons (I wish), so there must have been some stuff in there they thought was too edgy
Or bad. Edgy is a nice story for Nikki to put out, but we haven’t heard the whole promo, we’re reading it. Maybe it doesn’t sound that good fully spoken, maybe Nikki tripped up in the middle and got better at the end, any number of reasons.
I think it’s a normally alright heel promo. nothing ground-breaking or pipebomb like whatsoever, but surely above all the other average heel diva promos most of this year.
*side-eyes the horrible Paige/AJ, Cameron/Naomi and Summer&Layla/Fandango?, Brie’s parts of her feud with Stephanie and the Nikki/Brie feuds*
only good diva promos on the main roster this year came from AJ shitting on the Total Divas way early in the year, Fox’s enjoyably crazy stuff before her one month push ended and maybe one or two from Paige. (that’s if you don’t count Stephanie’s actual superstar making and career refreshing performances all year long actual “divas” promos)
Holy crap, when you put it that way, this might be one of the better diva promos of the year. Between Nikki’s earlier stuff, Brie’s anything, and WWE silencing AJ, it’s pretty much just Steph. Damn, this is depressing.
I’m just relieved that it ended with AJ attacking the other sister instead of jumping out and throwing more slut insults at them.
Can we trade this in for Cute Nerdy I’ll-Dress-Up-Like-A-Mortal-Kombat-Character-And-Use-Her-Moves-In-A-Match Babyface AJ please?
I’ve been watching NXT Redemption and I gotta admit I’d love to see that AJ make a comeback. I just don’t know how we’d get there.
“It’s time that everyone heard the real truth about AJ Lee”
“AJ stole my boyfriend, but I never told anyone. She was always the evil twin.”
“AJ raised up the briefcase. And I didn’t tell anyone… until now”
“AJ blew up Mr. McMahon’s limo. And I never told anyone… until now.”
Soooo…why the hell would Cena acknowledge this on Twitter, if he is remaining kayfabe? Their relationship has never been acknowledged on TV and you know they wouldn’t let their biggest start just support his wife, totally unreasonable.
Sooo
1. They told him to do this as a subtle shot on Punk because of the Podcast.
2. HE’S TOTALLY TURNING HEEL THIS IS A SIGN. HIM AND THE BELLA’S ARE JOINING THE AUTHORITY
On tv outside of “Total Divas” obviously.
this whole promo was directed at AJ’s “talent is not sexually transmitted” comment, which kinda does acknowledge Nikki and Cena’s relationship. maybe Cena didn’t know AJ was going to say this before and when he heard it on TV he got angry and was happy to hear his girlfriend defend him and herself?
I hope Nikki goes on a tour of all 50 states to show America what a real champion looks like, like a distaff version of Damien Sandow.
Why stop at just America? Take a page from the greatest NXT champion of all time and go on a world tour, where she can wrestle in front of over 100,000 Argentinians and meet big-foot.
she wouldn’t wrestle in front of them, she would “sports entertain” them.
Nikki may have a lot of flaws, but, she definitely cares about the kiddies. Probably equally to AJ and others.
I may love Nikki forever if they’re saving the edited parts for Raw tonight and she adds onto the promo by specifically calling CM Punk a lying and whining little bitch.
“Nikki may have a lot of flaws, but, she definitely cares about the kiddies. Probably equally to AJ and others.”
In what way? Legitimate question.
I don’t understand any part of your comment whatsoever, @Jeans Ambrose :l
Nikki’s whole purpose in WWE is to draw the perverted eyes of grown ups, not the kiddies. AJ has helped WWE’s little girl fanbase over the last few years way more than most other divas in history, to be honest. who else buys AJ’s merch?!
and why’d you want freaking Nikki Bella, after all the hard work she did, to try and gain heat with hardcore fans and make them exploit her weaknesses and mistakes, or just plain out start demeaning her for simply being a woman as a result or backlash?
also, why do you think Punk is a “lying, whining little bitch”? cause let’s be honest, I don’t think you want Nikki to say that as a lying heel that surely is wrong about everything they’re saying. it sounds like you want her to say what YOU feel. (sorry if I’m wrong, but it’s just the way it sounds.) I don’t get why some fans didn’t believe some stuff of what Punk said on the podcast, nor do I understand how someone being frustrated because of legitimate reasons and also only talking about it on a podcast because most of US called him a coward that took his balls and bailed on us with no explanation IN FIRST PLACE is now a “whining little bitch”
@Johnny Slider: Well, aside from my one and only in person observation of them and their fans, their twitter feed is usually filled with little girls taking pictures with them at places not always at autograph signings. And then there are the obligatory retweets of little girls taking pictures of themselves wearing the Bella’s merch and the Bellas praising them and what not (which goes with the territory, obviously).
It’s definitely similar to AJ’s twitter feed in that regards. And I can honestly say I’ve never heard of a bad fan experience with a Bella.
@themosayat: While that may be Nikki’s purpose, she definitely has lots of twitter fans that are young girls who idolize her. Keep in mind that for years, the twins have been WWE’s go to spokeswomen to serious charitable events. I’m sure they have picked up fans along the way, regardless of the inappropriate demographics. And then there’s Total Divas. . .
As for CM Punk, I think it would be excellent heel heat. She would be subtly acknowledging Punk’s recent interview.She would be giving what some fans want, WWE acknowledging Punk’s existence and blurring the lines of reality. Plus, she’s supposed to be the heel. If AJ went and got personal, the Bella’s should get even more personal.
As for myself, I think Punk just sounded like a self-entitled little kid and think he purposely blurred the lines of reality and worked shoot.
Ok, thanks for the response. I do think it’s kinda weird to mention that during a promo when that’s never been part of her character and ignoring that AJ cares as well (but hasn’t mentioned it).
I don’t follow the Bellas on twitter so sorry for my ignorance
I know I’m in the minority on this around these parts, but I still don’t enjoy Nikki. While she has improved in the ring and on the mic, she still pretty sloppy at both IMO.
she’s*
Hey, I didn’t say I wasn’t sloppy lol
I’m one of Nikki’s biggest fans since her turn on Summerslam, she has been one of the more enjoyable parts of every show she’s been on to me (total divas aside, cause I don’t follow that) and yet I still agree with you that she got a BIG area of improvement that she can continue with.
in comparison with the other main roster divas right now, she might be my favourite. but in comparison with most other female wrestlers in the world, or even just the ones in WWE in NXT, or generally just in comparison with all other wrestlers in the world male or female, (cause to be honest, that’s the way it should be,) she isn’t that special.
Let’s not get crazy. She may have improved in the ring, but she’s hot garbage water on the mic.
@TheFakeMSol Yeah, me too. She’s definitely improved a lot lately, and is the better of the twins for sure, but she’s still pretty bad at almost everything.
Not liking Nikki’s a great way to stay popular with me. Until she goes full Eve, I’m still not really buying.
Ohh, I got a cool team name: AntiBellam. Members must provide own Mint Juleps.
I’d say Nikki has the most solid offense of any girl on the main roster aside from maybe Paige. I don’t see the sloppy criticism.
Admittedly her promos have mostly been funny-good up until now, but her one Smackdown promo was legit good I thought — and I don’t think that’s because they cut out the bad parts. I’m pretty sure it was even better without two-thirds cut out of it.
Is she the best female wrestler in the world? Of course not, but if you’re only looking at the very limited context that is the WWE main roster Divas, she’s doing it better than anybody right now.
@Lester – Yea, Brie’s still a goddamn dumpster fire, and Nikki is light year better, doesn’t make her any good though.
@Johnny Slider – Consider me a card-carrying member of AntiBellam.
@Nate Birch – I honestly don’t follow the indies that closely, so I’m not even comparing her to anyone in the indies or the WWE for that matter. Most of the main roster ladies are pretty bad, save for a few. We’re talking about the company still employing Cameron. However, I still don’t think Nikki’s any good.
Nikki’s in a strange purgatory state where her real life need to be respected is getting in the way of her character’s heel tactics. We’re supposed to think of Nikki Bella as the cheating, manipulative heel who forces her sister into indentured servitude. Then she keeps putting herself over as someone who has (legit) worked her ass off to improve and demands to be taken seriously.
When the Miz has his rise to stardom in 2010, he was an entitled, smug bastard…but it was because no one respected his development as a wrestler. There was a justification behind his attitude. Nikki is caught between these two heel characters, and the disconnect isn’t working for me.
Yep. I read someone put it as it’s like someone told Nikki or the writers that a truly great villain doesn’t think of themself as a bad guy, but they misunderstood it as that they should act like a babyface.
Yeah, but everyone knows she’s dating John Cena — everyone knows she didn’t actually work harder than anybody to get where she is. That’s where the heel heat is. Being like 2010 Miz is not something anybody should strive for. Heels should have some legitimacy — they don’t all have to be lazy dweebs.
@Nate
Sorry, I gotta side withHarry. His booking was mostly bad, but I loved Champion Miz (late 2010-early 2011), especially on the mic.
Nikki’s relationship with Cena hasn’t been established on Raw or Smackdown, just Total Divas, so to say that Nikki is playing the “oblivious of nepotism” card isn’t exactly apt.
Miz’s promo on the subject of JBL/fried chicken crumbs/MVP’s criminal record is exactly what a 2014 heel should be cutting; a promo that gets the fans to hate him but gets the smarks to respect the coherency of his heel POV.
She’s getting better and better
I read somewhere that the audience actually applauded her after she cut the promo. What a #FEARLESS crowd.
I’m definitely Team Nikki!
Her promo was clearly cut to pieces on Smackdown so I was wondering what they cut out, and now that I’ve read it I’m pretty underwhelmed. Why did they cut that? Was her delivery that bad?
My take, it was a little (Fearless-ly) repetitive and clueless (“I care about kids” does not match up with “call your sister a quitter and cheat to win”).
[www.youtube.com]
The unedited promo. You’re better off reading it though. Even with the poor quality she’s not the best speaker.
Wait what? Is it just me or were the parts they cut were no more scathing than the parts they didn’t?
Nikki has a point that AJ’s earlier promo was classless and frankly misogynistic. Sadly, it wouldn’t be the first time AJ did such a promo, but AJ is suppose to be the face.
This doesn’t seem like that big of a deal to me and it should be noted that I’m a bit of an AJ mark. Just seems like a pretty decent heel promo in my opinion. Shame they edited it. The Diva’s division could use a little more in this department.
pretty much the best response on here.
