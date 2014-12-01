Nikki Bella Cut A Promo So Vicious It Had To Be Mostly Cut From Smackdown

So, after soundly defeating Emma on Smackdown, Nikki Bella cut a very brief but nasty little promo on AJ that I, somewhat facetiously, dubbed a Bella pipebomb (or pipeboob, because I’m clever like that). Well, I was closer to the truth than I thought – turns out Nikki’s promo was heavily edited before going to air, and the full promo was downright merciless. Here’s a transcript of the full promo, with the bits that actually made air bolded…

“I’m not going to say trashy, classless things like Ms. Lee did because unlike Ms. Lee, I actually care about the kids that sit in this audience. It’s time that everyone heard the real truth about AJ Lee. Yes, we heard over and over and over again your sob story. Yes, we have heard over and over about how hard you worked. But you wanna know what? I have worked harder. The biggest difference between you and me is that I don’t have to go tell everyone so they like me. And most important, that is what makes me fearless. You wanna know why you don’t have any friends? It’s because you’re so threatened by anyone who doesn’t like you. AJ, I want you to take a good hard look at what a woman is, a real woman, a classy woman! I want you to take a look at what a real Divas champion looks like. AJ, I want you to know that forever, through these fearless eyes, you will always be that pathetic manipulating little girl from New Jersey.”

Ouch. Now, it’s not like we’ve lost one of the great promos of all time, but even chopped up, Nikki’s spiel was surprisingly potent, so it’s a shame we didn’t get the whole thing. A lot of what she said was bullshit – I don’t know that Nikki Bella works harder or cares more about the kiddies than AJ, but a good heel should be full of it. I guess WWE didn’t trust the audience to understand that bad guys sometimes say untrue things, or be able to handle Nikki Bella suddenly being the best promo in the Divas division, so out the editing scissors came.

Nikki mentioned the editing on Twitter, which you’d expect…

…but surprisingly, somebody else a little higher up the totem pole also jumped into the fray.

John Cena has heat with AJ Lee! Intergender match a Royal Rumble confirmed! Call the dirt sheets!

via Wrestling Inc. here & here