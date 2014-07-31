Nikki Bella Talked To Crazy Ira And The Douche About John Cena’s Penis And Scissoring The Homeless

Okay, it’s not Crazy Ira and The Douche. It’s not even Weenie and The Butt. Twin magician, WWE Diva and very important role model Nikki Bella called into The KiddChris Show to talk about John Cena’s penis, whether or not she’d scissor a homeless person to end world hunger and Beth Phoenix’s … uh, penis.
If you’ve never heard Kidd Chris, imagine the stalest “shock jock” radio show ever. Now imagine that it’s hosted by Uncle Kracker. It’s basically a Spencer’s Gifts that can talk.
Here’s audio from the interview, which is just under three minutes of Nikki alternating between “get me out of here” and “no, seriously, get me out of here for the love of God.”
Not one quote? At the very least tell us if she’s pro or con re: scissoring.
she definitely bailed on that interview. 3 minutes and not one plug. And I don’t blame her at all.
oh no … she definitely had a plug. you just couldn’t see it.
HEY-O
That gained me more sympathy for Nikki Bella than the past 2 months of Raw.
Best part of the interview was Host: “I like how we didn’t even have to explain what scissoring was to you” Nikki: “I’m an educated woman”
UGH. Actual quote from co-host: “Did you ever wrestle with Beth Phoenix?… Did you ever see her penis?”
Actual quotes from the host: “Do you ever call John Cena’s ex wife and call her a bitch and then hang up on her?… Now a guy like John Cena, does he do well for himself, you know, in his jorts?”
But what about Bautista?
There is a John Cena’s dick “you can’t see me” joke in there somewhere but I just don’t have the energy today.
Uncle Cracker is alive?
Kidd Chris is 40 years old.
just reading the name “Nikki Bella” and the word “scissoring” caused me to faint.
thanks.
These guys are the worst of the worst
Nikki didn’t talk to The Douche…. just a douche.
Reminds me of the time I was driving out of Sioux City, Iowa, and the afternoon deejays noted that it was Barry White’s birthday. They then proceeded to play “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love” while making fart noises — for at least 15 minutes. No, I didn’t sit through the whole thing, but I flipped back several times. The farts just kept coming.
Morning zoo dj’s because that frat douche needs to work somehow
