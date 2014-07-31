Nikki Bella Talked To Crazy Ira And The Douche About John Cena’s Penis And Scissoring The Homeless

Okay, it’s not Crazy Ira and The Douche. It’s not even Weenie and The Butt. Twin magician, WWE Diva and very important role model Nikki Bella called into The KiddChris Show to talk about John Cena’s penis, whether or not she’d scissor a homeless person to end world hunger and Beth Phoenix’s … uh, penis.

If you’ve never heard Kidd Chris, imagine the stalest “shock jock” radio show ever. Now imagine that it’s hosted by Uncle Kracker. It’s basically a Spencer’s Gifts that can talk.

Here’s audio from the interview, which is just under three minutes of Nikki alternating between “get me out of here” and “no, seriously, get me out of here for the love of God.”