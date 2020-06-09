After a pandemic-induced hiatus, New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a return date. In an online press conference on June 9, NJPW unveiled a unique first show back, the schedule for an altered New Japan Cup, and when they’ll begin to have fans at shows again. NJPW hasn’t put on a wrestling show since late February, with the combination of COVID-19, a state of emergency in Japan, and, in Harold Meij’s words, “corporate social responsibility,” prompting them to cancel events through early June – slashing the company’s schedule from the Anniversary Show through Dominion. These were huge changes to a calendar already impacted by the Tokyo Olympics, because of which NJPW had moved the annual G1 Climax tournament from July through August to September through October.

At the press conference, Chairman Sugabayashi revealed that when NJPW returns, it will be with more changes, some visible and some behind the scenes. He said that the company has “created guidelines for safely resuming events, with the support of the Japanese Sports Authority” and that “last week we began conducting antibody testing on wrestlers, crew, trainers, and other live show staff.” (Bushiroad announced on its website last week that these antibody tests will be given to everyone working on live events under its umbrella, including those held by NJPW and Stardom.) Sugabayashi went on to announce a series of shows between June 15 and July 3, which will all stream live of NJPW World with no fans in attendance. The June 15 event will be a Together Project Special with a mystery card that will be announced at the start of the show. “From June 16 through July 3,” said Sugabayashi, “we will present the previously postponed New Japan Cup,” now called the NJPW World Special New Japan Cup 2020. The name isn’t the only alteration to the tournament, which was originally supposed to take place in March. The initial lineup included a significant amount of talent from outside of Japan, but since the coronavirus pandemic began, Japan has applied travel restrictions to over 100 countries, including the homes of NJPW’s current international regulars. Because of these restrictions, some of which might be lifted earlier than others, the new New Japan Cup only includes the non-Japanese members of the roster who were living in Japan when pandemic began and have not left the country since then: Zack Sabre Jr. and Gabriel Kidd. (Of the Japanese members of the roster, the travel ban impacts Kenta, who lives in Florida.) Here is your official #njcup bracket! Left bracket preview: https://t.co/klB5pzUcZF Right bracket preview: https://t.co/uE0sWPUcty Get your picks ready: the action starts next week on @njpwworld!#njpw pic.twitter.com/hXPDWtuk5T — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 9, 2020 With the heavyweight roster reduced by closed borders, the 2020 New Japan Cup now includes several junior heavyweights, who don’t typically participate in the tournament. Here’s the new Cup schedule, minus the yet-to-be-announced “special match” on each show: June 16 Togi Makabe vs. Yota Tsuji

Tomohiro Ishii vs. El Desperado

Toru Yano vs. Jado

Tomoaki Honma vs. Hiromu Takahashi June 17 Kazuchika Okada vs. Gedo

Yuji Nagata vs. Minoru Suzuki

Yuya Uemura vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Gabriel Kidd vs. Taiji Ishimori June 22 Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi

Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Sanada

Sho vs. Shingo Takagi June 23 Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yoshi-Hashi

Yoh vs. Bushi

Satoshi Kojima vs. Evil

Hirooki Goto vs. Yujiro Takahashi