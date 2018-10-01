NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results

10.01.18 2 hours ago

NJPW

Here are your quick, editorial-free NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed results, live from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. The show included matches for the IWGP United States and Heavyweight Tag Team Championships and a semi-final match for the tournament to fill the vacant Junior Heavyweight Champion position. Make sure to check back here for the complete Best and Worst of Fighting Spirit Unleashed column.

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results:

Dark Match: About half an hour before the show there was an untelevised match between two Young Lions from the LA Dojo. Clark Connors def. Alex Couglin.

1. ACH, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Jushin Thunder Liger def. Roppongi 3K (Sho, Yoh, Rocky Romero.) Taguchi pinned Romero for the win.

2. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels def. Chase Owens and Hangman Page. Daniels and Kazarian hit Best Meltzer Ever on Owens for a pinfall win.

3. Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin, and Jeff Cobb def. Chuckie T, Beretta, and Hirooki Goto. Cobb pinned Chuckie T after a Tour of the Islands.

– Cobb and Goto had a tense exchange after the match during which Cobb held his ROH Television Championship in front of Goto. Backstage, Cobb said he wants another match with Goto, NEVER title or no, and Goto said he doesn’t know what kind of title Cobb has, but he wants a shot at it.

4. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer, and Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Evil. ZSJ pinned Evil with a European clutch. He gave Evil a sarcastic thumbs up afterward as Evil stayed in the ring, enraged. KES beat up some Young Lions after the match.

