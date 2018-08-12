NJPW

Here are your quick, editorial-free NJPW G1 Climax 28 Final results from Aug. 12, 2018. The show was headlined by A Block winner Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. B Block winner Kota Ibushi in the final match of the G1 Climax tournament. It also included a last-minute tag team title match and several tag matches that established the next challengers for singles titles. We’ll have a Best and Worst of NJPW column for you about all that (plus what we haven’t covered of the rest of the tournament) later this week.

NJPW G1 Climax 28 Final Results:

1) Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Michael Elgin defeated Yuji Nagata, Shota Umino, and Ayato Yoshida. Makabe pinned new Young Lion Yoshida after a King Kong Knee Drop.

2) Bad Luck Fale defeated Toa Henare. Fale defeated Henare in under two minutes, pinning him after a Bad Luck Fall.

3) Taichi (with Miho Abe) and Takashi Iizuka defeated Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto. Taichi pinned Yoshi-Hashi after a Taichi-shiki Liger Bomb.

After the match, Taichi attacked Yoshi-Hashi, then Goto with his microphone stand. He continued to attack Goto, then stared him down in a reiteration of his challenge for the NEVER Openweight Championship. Taichi flung Goto’s title in the air as he left the ring with Abe.

4) Cody and Hangman Page defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay. Cody pinned Robinson after Din’s Fire.

Cody grabbed a microphone and insulted Robinson. He declared that he would become the next United States Champion, pushing himself to the front of the line (to paraphrase Kevin Kelly) ahead of the many people who defeated Robinson in the G1 Climax tournament and could also challenge for his title.