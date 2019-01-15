NJPW

Professional wrestlers connect with their fans in a variety of ways, from chatting with them at indie show merch tables to paid meet-and-greats to WWE‘s work with the Make A Wish foundation. Recently, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi made a special connection with a very devoted female fan when he pinned her on a TV special called “Would You Like Your Dream To Come True?”

Tanahashi, Kojima, Nagata and Makabe are going to be on a TBS Special next week where members of the public manage to live their dreams. They’ll be on a segment with a group of female fans who want to score a pinfall on Hiroshi Tanahashi. Make your own joke. https://t.co/B00T2j3DcT — chris charlton (@reasonjp) January 10, 2019

If you think frequent NJPW color commenter Chris Carlton is being inappropriate towards the fan in his above tweet, I dare you to watch the below gif summary of the segment to the end and come to a conclusion other than that this woman is risking it all on national television for a few moments of extended contact with the Ace’s muscular arms and torso.

Clip from a TV special called 'Would You Like Your Dream To Come True?', where a Tanahashi superfan is trained at the New Japan dojo so she can realise her dream of wrestling and being pinned by her idol. #NJPW pic.twitter.com/NiG4UXaSqA — LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) January 14, 2019

In the full clip uploaded by an actual saint to YouTube, which will hopefully never be taken down, you can see this fan’s journey to fulfill her dream of specifically being pinned to a three count by Hiroshi Tanahashi in a wrestling ring.