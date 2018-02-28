New Japan Pro Wrestling (former) ace and possessor of the most glorious haircut he and your mom could possibly share, Hiroshi Tanahashi, was recently featured on Japanese variety show Little Tokyo Life. Tana took the time to answer one of the most obvious but rarely asked questions in pro wrestling, posed by Johnny’s West bandmember Nakama: “I feel like there is enough time to dodge moves, like those from the top rope. So, why do wrestlers always just wait?”
Seriously, why just lay there? You know what’s coming when Okada goes up top. Why not just roll a little to the left? Tanahashi explains, with the English translation courtesy of The Lion Marks.
Actually, we can dodge, obviously, but we don’t. There is a beauty in getting hit. Pro-wrestling is a sport to show one’s strength, to show you can stand up and fight, even when you get hit. We wrestlers make a match more exciting by not dodging, and letting things get heated… We want the audience to empathize with the pain we’re feeling.
He went on to reference a quote from puro legend Antonio Inoki, saying “Take nine from your opponent, win in the tenth.”
While I still think it’s a bit ridiculous when wrestlers don’t try to at least struggle out of things like an exaggerated period of time stuck in a Pedigree position, this is a really interesting way to rationalize it the next time you see someone laying in the ring waiting to take a moonsault.
If that’s the reasoning they may as well just trade punches and see who can outlast the other. That’s just a really stupid answer.
Well…that sounds like every Never Openweight Championship match I’ve seen.
It’s almost like they do that exact thing you said all the time!
This is what makes puro great. The selling isn’t Look like you’re hurt, it’s Look like you’re trying to not look like you’re hurt.
it’s still real to me damnit!
So glad he’s taking time off to recuperate those nagging injuries, although I will admit enjoying watching Suzuki beat the dog out of him.
Too bad Jern can’t follow the same example.
Although now I want to see Minoru show up in New Orleans and slap John silly.
Well, not THAT much time, he’s in the New Japan Cup starting next week.
The “not struggling in a move” thing is something that always bugs me (unless the wrestler has been KO’d by an earlier move and is just being walloped with extra punishment – e.g. Braun’s multiple powerslams).
If you watch Asuka when Nia Jax picked her up for the Samoan Drop, she’s kicking her legs and waving her arms to look like she’s trying to get out of it, which helps put Nia over because Asuka wasn’t strong enough to escape.
Contract this to others (like when someone is picked up in the AA or F5) where there is no attempt to avoid what is coming and you can see where a little “realism” could be snuck in.
Exactly. I actually don’t mind some botches as long as it looks like the person isn’t just going to let you slam them or get you into the perfect position.
I can generally buy it, or go along with it, when someone gets slammed down, and the opponent goes to the top rope to hit a move. But two things that always bug me… the standing, delayed vertical suplex. Like Davey Boy used to do. Why would you stay upside down for that long with your legs perfectly rigid like that? just kick your legs around and you’ll get out of that! Are we supposed to believe a human is like a shark, and is paralyzed when he’s upside down? Another thing is table spots. The guy will be on the table a loooooong time before the other guy gets up top to hit the move. So you’ve had a tough match and you’re in pain. I get that. But you can’t just roll slightly off the table?
At least with the vertical suplex, I rationalize it as the person still has your head and if you come down wrong you might break your neck.