NJPW Legend Jushin Thunder Liger Announced His Upcoming Retirement

03.07.19 2 hours ago

NJPW

At New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s 47th Anniversary Show on March 6, Jushin Thunder Liger challenged for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship for the first time in three years. Though Liger held his own for a while, Taiji Ishimori defeated his legendary opponent by submission to retain his title. Backstage after the match, Liger cut a promo that suggested he might retire, including the statement, “In some ways, I’m not qualified to be a pro wrestler… I don’t always have the words, but I’ll talk about that later.”

That “later” turned out to be a press conference streamed on March 7 at which Liger announced that he will retire from wrestling in 2020 at the Tokyo Dome. He explained (as translated by Chris Carlton) that his most recent match “made me see I have nowhere else to grow. I can still do it, still get in there, but have no room for growth.” He said that he’s done everything in his career and he sees “the next ten months” not necessarily “a retirement tour” but he wants to “go all over Japan and the world and show myself to everyone one more time.”

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling
TAGSJUSHIN THUNDER LIGERNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWPRO WRESTLINGWCW

