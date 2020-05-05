What’s Kazuchika Okada‘s next move after losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship? The answer could be tag team wrestling.

Before New Japan Pro Wrestling went on hiatus – the company hasn’t run any shows during the COVID-19 pandemic and has committed to not laying off its workers – there were shake-ups in multiple title pictures, including Tetsuya Naito becoming the first person to hold the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles at the same time and the new-ish team of Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi winning the heavyweight tag team championship. Tanahashi and Ibushi’s win gave the tag title picture an injection of star power and, Okada said in a recent interview, made the scene a lot more appealing.

Okada explained:

The prospect of guys that I’ve fought so hard with in singles being tag champions, that’s intriguing… And wrestling the two of them together, that’s something different to singles matches we’ve had before. I know I only just lost my title to Naito, but if it’s a question of wrestling for the tag titles or a double IWGP championship match, the tag titles are more interesting to me.

That’s obviously a kayfabe answer, but Okada goes on to make some legitimate points about Ibushi and Tanahashi winning the tag titles and about tag wrestling in general, along with some hints about the next stage of his career: