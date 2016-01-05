Check Out This Huge NJPW New Year Dash Spoiler, Featuring A Major Star Saying Goodbye

If you missed New Japan Pro Wrestling’s second show of 2016, New Year Dash, you missed what amounts to NJPW’s “Raw after WrestleMania.” An event happening the day after Wrestle Kingdom 10 would be big on its own, but with the recent news that a pack of the promotion’s top stars have given their notice and may be headed to WWE, things have gotten crazy. These are obviously spoilers for the event, if you missed the headline and have somehow gotten this far in undeterred.
A lot happened, but there were two major moments:
1. Former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega pinned Shinsuke Nakamura in a tag team match and announced that he’s coming for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.
2. Omega then turned on his partner, A.J. Styles, hitting him with a One-Winged Angel. That led to a pull-apart involving the Bullet Club, which culminated in Omega and the Young Bucks laying out Styles with a triple superkick. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson — both rumored to be a part of the crew leaving for the states — stood up for Styles, but ended up “Too Sweeting” Omega and the Bucks, which is a legally binding contract of allegiance.
The times, they are a-changin’. Check it out, and be sure to stick around for the end of the video, with Styles saying what appears to be a solid “goodbye” to the New Japan crowd.
So. Royal Rumble, anyone?
Isn’t this pretty similar to how Devitt/Balor left?
Kenny Omega is a beautiful person who deserves all the good things he’s going to get out of this shake-up.
Co-signed
A-fucking-men
Omega for president
Yes! Yes! Yes!
This. The answer to Styles/Nakamura leaving is by mega-pushing Kenny Omega? NJPW are a bunch of geniuses.
I. CAN’T. EVEN. RIGHT. NOW.
You’re all odds because you can’t even?
Hmmm… very good set-up for bringing Balor to the main roster with some Club members… Faction Days are upon us again…
Seems odd that the person taking over Bullet Club as everyone else moves on to WWE has just appeared on a WWE-backed YouTube channel.
NXT BÁLOR CLUB takeover R-umble!
:o
So happy Omega is getting pushed as a top guy replacement. He’s been one of my favorites from the first time I saw him. Needless to say, I marked out when he pinned Shinsuke. Becoming the new leader was the cherry on top. “Bullet Club is FOR LIFE…except for you, AJ Styles…”
This is all good news.
Coming soon to NXT: Slumping, out-of-shape mid-carder brings in a group of wrestlers from Japan. It’s the Bull-Fit Club!
Omega doing a Vince McMahon you’re fired was awesome too
So the extra good news is that Nakamura is going to stay in Japan, at least for a while. I’ve been thinking about it since the early news broke out, I cannot imagine any way he could not be destroyed immediately once he joins the main roster in WWE, he’s just too unorthodox
IT’S LIT
Kenny Omega is a burning tire in a garbage full of medical waste. He held the JHW title hostage and is rewarded with his shitbaggery by getting to be the #1 gaijin heavy. Somehow even worse than I would have imagined.
Dropping the title twice to Kushida is “holding it hostage”?
Those are still two title matches that he was in. Kushida-Ricochet was the only JHW title match without him for a year. It is not puro nerd rage, it is as confirmed as crap like this can get that he was only signing with NJ if he could be a heavyweight, and if that he wasn’t a heavy, that he needed to be the focus of the junior title picture. He didn’t bother doing BOSJ. Can I blame him for knowing that Japanese fans are size queens who ultimately don’t really care that much about juniors? Not really, but that still just makes him another undersized dipshit at the top of the card for a company desperate for heavyweights. At least he’s 6’0, I guess.
Styles vs Zayn soon, pls and thank you.
During Wrestle Kingdon, I was wondering if we’d ever get to see Kenny vs. Shinsuke since both have that wacky charisma and are overflowing with talent. So now that it’s pretty much a sure thing, I’m giddy.
Last year’s WWE booking was so bad that I sometimes have trouble feeling happy about all those magnificent people arriving at the company. Aren’t they all just gonna make WonderRoman look even stronger?
Kenny omega is cool in my book. He’s doing pretty well on Excellent Adventure. I’d like to see him take the power glove from Xavier woods on up up down down in street fighter 4.