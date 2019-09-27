Fan-favorite junior heavyweight tag team Roppongi 3K (Sho and Yoh) earned their first shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship earlier this month when Yoh pinned Tama Tonga, half of current tag champs the Guerrillas of Destiny, at Destruction in Kagoshima. R3K vs. G.O.D. II (the teams had a non-title match in Dallas in July, which Yoh and Sho lost) is set for New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Fighting Spirit Unleashed show in Boston on September 27.

One might say G.O.D. are very unlikely to lose the titles tonight, since this event is a house show that won’t air live on NJPW World, but will be uploaded later. However, one might also say that Roppongi 3K are extremely likely to win the tag titles tonight because Yoh promoted the match with an art installation involving a toilet, which is champion behavior if I’ve ever seen it.