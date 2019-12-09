After a dramatic last night of World Tag League, New Japan Pro Wrestling held a press conference at which they revealed the full card for Wrestle Kingdom 14. Both nights (January 4 -5, 2020) at the Tokyo Dome now include eight matches, some of which were challenged for this weekend.

Two consequential new matches on January 4 were set up on December 8: World Tag League winners FinJuice challenging G.o.D. for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship and Jon Moxley challenging Lance Archer for the U.S. title he had to vacate this fall (“You didn’t beat me for that belt. Delta Airlines stole that belt from me,” in Mox’s words).

A more unexpected development is a second U.S. title match on January 5, in which Juice Robinson will challenge the winner of the previous night’s U.S. title, which means Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 14 could now easily crown two double champions. Another singles title match will see Kenta and Hirooki Goto, whose very personal feud escalated throughout the World Tag League tour, finally go one-on-one with the NEVER Openweight Championship on the line. January 5 now also includes Zack Sabre Jr. defending his RevPro British Heavyweight Championship against Sanada, who pinned the champ multiple times this tour and who ZSJ attacked backstage on December 8.