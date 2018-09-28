Tama Tonga Does Not See Eye To Eye With New Japan Management

Emily, what is up? Last time we talked was July, what, sixth in San Francisco? A lot of things have changed since then, huh?

With Spandex: Yeah, a lot of things have changed… You had, I would say, a very controversial G1. Do you think that’s accurate?

Yes, yes.

Did you have fun though?

I had the time of my life, oh my god…. I had the time of my life, but I can’t say the same about my management team. New Japan bosses and management, I don’t think they were kind of seeing eye to eye with what I was doing, but that’s Bullet Club, right? Well, OG Bullet Club.

You guys pretty much all three wrestled, like, every block.

We were the hardest f*cking working guys that whole f*cking G1. And nobody can f*cking tell me anything else, because I wrestled every f*cking night whether it was A Block or B Block on their singles matches. Yeah, I think I got more air time than, shit, than f*cking Kenny Omega.

There was kind of some internet discourse – whenever there are heels that make people super angry people are like, “Ah, well, is it good heat or bad heat?” Is there such a thing as bad heat? Is there a bad way for people to not like someone they’re not supposed to like?

Oh man, as the – I’m a call myself Bruce Lee – as the young Bruce Lee in this field, that is the ultimate question. What is heat? (Meditative hum) I am the baddest motherf*cker on the planet, and that is not just saying that I’m going to beat everybody’s ass. I’m the one willing to take it, push it to the next f*cking limit, alright? And what I mean by that is that yeah, I’m willing to take a big-ass, fat fine and almost get fired to entertain y’all punk bitches. So, what is heat? That is the question. Bad heat, good heat, side heat, side piece heat, oh shit, you know? What is it? I’m willing to find that question. That is what we are searching! You know when people search in this, you know, they’re growing up like, “What is life?” What is heat?

That’s your mission.

That is me, Tama Tonga, what is f*cking heat? I am the best at finding heat, oh shit. I’ll find heat in the f*cking gutter in New York, I’ll find heat in the streets of f*cking Tokyo. I’ll find heat right here – where the f*ck are we right now? Chicago? In the slum-ass, f*cking Chicago, windy dumbass fart city. Hey, I’ll find heat. Where there’s heat, baby – La Cucaracha heat, Latin heat, Tongan heat, I’m the guy with heat. Enough about heat. What’s your next question?

So if people are like, “Hey, that guy should be fired,” is that concerning to you?

Uh, so when I say to the people, “You can suck my dick,” um, does that – I mean, would they do it?

Probably not.

Okay, yeah, so then the people can just suck my dick then. (laughs)