NJPW’s Toru Yano Shows How To Use Children As Exercise Equipment

NJPW ‘s Toru Yano is a man of many talents, an undisputed master of the title belt and trophy theft, speedy turnbuckle pad removal, and DVD production. In a new YouTube video called “YTR Family Presents Yano Training Program First Public Release!”, Yano shows he still thinks outside the box while staying at home, and reveals he’s a dad as he uses his children as exercise equipment.

With his two kids as weights, Yano demonstrates exercises including arm curls, leg raises, and something where he clenches his abs and his daughter has a great time stomping on his stomach. The kids seem really enthusiastic about being part of the video and the whole thing is heart-meltingly adorable.

Since New Japan went on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yano has shown more of what could be called his “normal” side, directing Chaos talk show programs on NJPW World and cooking, and cutting his own hair on his new YouTube channel. Like most NJPW wrestlers, Yano doesn’t post much about his personal life on social media, and the two main things fans know about him as a real person is that he was an accomplished amateur wrestler at Nihon University and that he owns a bar. Even as he gets his kids involved in his public life, their privacy is maintained – both wear masks and are identified only as “YTR Junior.”