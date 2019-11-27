NJPW World Tag League 2019: House Show Recap And Recommendations

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s World Tag League returns to internet streaming/Japanese TV on Thursday. After three live shows earlier this month, a big chunk of the tournament has taken place on house shows, with the league matches uploaded to NJPW World later. I opted out of reviewing those matches for the Best and Worst of NJPW mostly because of the volume of them and the schedule on which they became available to watch. But because I did watch them, here’s a breakdown of what’s been going on in World Tag League so far in terms of points and storylines, plus a few match recommendations before the tour starts being broadcasted again.

The Tag League Part Of World Tag League

Because there are sixteen teams in the tournament and one non-league match per night (a tag featuring Wrestle Kingdom rivals Jay White and Tetsuya Naito on the first half of the tour, then one featuring Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi on the second half while the other half of the double title picture gets a break), not every team has wrestled the same amount of matches. At this point, everyone has had between nine and seven. That skews the tournament scoreboard a little.

While FinJuice and the team of Ishii and Yoshi-Hashi lead the league with fourteen points (7-1), the teams in second and third place (Evil and Sanada with twelve points and the Guerillas of Destiny with ten) each have eight more matches to earn enough points to make it to the finals and aren’t even halfway through the tournament yet, while the top teams only have seven to go. (The other teams with ten points can’t be counted out yet either, especially Suzuki-Archer and Yano-Cabana at 5-3.)

Here’s how all the points stack up so far:

14 points – 7-1 – FinJuice, Ishii and Yoshi-Hashi

12 points – 6-1 – Evil and Sanada

10 points – 5-2 – G.o.D.

10 points – 5-3 – Suzuki and Archer, Yano and Cabana

10 points – 5-4 – Cobb and Nicholls

8 points – 4-5 – Doble Rampage, TenCozy

6 points – 3-4 – Kenta and Yujiro

6 points – 3-5 – Dangerous Tekkers

6 points – 3-6 – GBH

4 points – 2-5 – Fale and Owens, LA Dojo

4 points – 2-6 – HenarACE

2 points – 1-8 – Nagata and Nakanishi

Despite not being in first place (yet), Evil and Sanada have probably been the strongest looking team in the tournament, to the no one’s surprise. They’ve main evented a lot of shows and clearly aren’t any less popular than the last time they were active as a tag team — possibly more so after their singles stuff this year. They’re also only the second team in to beat the IWGP Tag Team Champions in this year’s World Tag League, after Yano and Cabana — who, coincidentally, later ended Evil and Sanada’s six-match undefeated streak. (Yano and Cabana really might walk away with this whole thing.)

The other teams at the top of the scoreboard have consistently looked good too. Sometimes early New Japan tournament scoreboards seem set up to throw you off, like old man Tiger Mask going undefeated in last year’s Best of the Super Juniors for a while, but FinJuice and Ishii-Yoshi-Hashi have consistently had strong performances. If this is an indication that either or both teams will be more regular parts of the tag division going forward, I wouldn’t complain.

Fantasy Boyfriend Kenta Is Being A Real Dick Right Now

Aside from just wins and losses though, there’s been some notable Not Strictly World Tag League stuff on this tour, and a lot of it has to do with Kenta and the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Previously on World Tag League, Hirooki Goto won a match for his team by pinning Kenta, meaning he’s well on the road to a match for the NEVER Openweight Championship and some revenge on behalf of Katsuyori Shibata. While their feud-culminating match probably won’t happen until Wrestle Kingdom, Kenta made sure to keep the hate alive but beating up Goto after one of his other WTL matches.

Since then, Goto has been the target, like Ishii before him, of Kenta promos that are part heel trolling, part attempt to start a viral hashtag (#HIRO is about the ultra-serious Goto being, in Kenta’s eyes, a goofball or an airhead), and part “accidental” fantasy video in which he flirts with the NJPW World camera person. I’m pretty sure no one had “Kenta has some of the most essential promos in the game (and also he’s called Kenta again) (but he’s not back in Noah; he’s in New Japan)” in their 2019 wrestling predictions, but I’m glad it’s happening.