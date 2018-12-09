NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s long and grueling World Tag League tour came to its conclusion on December 9 in Iwate. The top-two point scorers in the one block, fourteen-team, round-robin tournament, Evil and Sanada of Los Ingobernables de Japon and IWGP Tag Team Champions the Guerillas of Destiny, faced off in the league’s final match.

This was the third-ever match between these duos, the first the 2017 WTL final (winner: L.I.J.), the second their league match earlier on the tour (winner: G.o.D.) Evil and Sanada won the match after Darkness Falls followed by a moonsault to become two-time tag league winners and seemingly set up a rematch with G.o.D., this time with titles on the line, at Wrestle Kingdom 13. However, though the official heavyweight tag title match at the Tokyo Dome has yet to be announced, what happened next made it seem like that won’t be the case.