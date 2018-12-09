A Twist At NJPW’s World Tag League Final Set Up A Three-Way Tag Team Title Match At Wrestle Kingdom 13

12.09.18 15 mins ago

NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s long and grueling World Tag League tour came to its conclusion on December 9 in Iwate. The top-two point scorers in the one block, fourteen-team, round-robin tournament, Evil and Sanada of Los Ingobernables de Japon and IWGP Tag Team Champions the Guerillas of Destiny, faced off in the league’s final match.

This was the third-ever match between these duos, the first the 2017 WTL final (winner: L.I.J.), the second their league match earlier on the tour (winner: G.o.D.) Evil and Sanada won the match after Darkness Falls followed by a moonsault to become two-time tag league winners and seemingly set up a rematch with G.o.D., this time with titles on the line, at Wrestle Kingdom 13. However, though the official heavyweight tag title match at the Tokyo Dome has yet to be announced, what happened next made it seem like that won’t be the case.

Around The Web

TAGSBULLET CLUBLos Ingobernables de JaponNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWTAMA TONGATHE YOUNG BUCKSWORLD TAG LEAGUEWRESTLE KINGDOM 13

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP