New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 13, starts at 11 PM PT on January 3/2 AM ET on January 4, live on NJPW World and Fite, and at 5 PM PT/8 PM PT on January 4 on AXS TV. The show is main-evented by Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, features Naito vs. Jericho II for the IC title, and more.

If you’re watching it live or later tomorrow, With Spandex has an open discussion thread for you! We’re not sure how much traffic or how many comments this will get, but we’re setting it up just in case.

Wrestle Kingdom 13 Card:

0. Pre-show Number One Contender Gauntlet Match for NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship: Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, and Togi Makabe vs. Yuji Nagata, Jeff Cobb, and David Finlay vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Hirooki Goto, Beretta, and Chuckie T vs. Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi, and Marty Scurll

1. NEVER Openweight Championship match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay

2. IWGP Junior Tag Team Heavyweight Championship match: El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Roppongi 3K vs. Bushi and Shingo Takagi

3. RPW British Heavyweight Championship match: Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

4. IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match: Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Evil and Sanada vs. Young Bucks

5. IWGP United States Championship match: Cody (c) vs. Juice Robinson

6. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match: Kushida (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

7. Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

8. IWGP Intercontinental Championship No DQ match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

9. IWGP Heavyweight Championship match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

We’ll be here early this morning with results and breakouts. Make sure to reply to your favorite comments from this open discussion thread with a +1, as we’ll include 5 of the best and funniest in the Best and Worst of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 column on January 5. Enjoy the show!