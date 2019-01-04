NJPW World

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 results, from the Tokyo Dome, January 4, 2019. The show featured a double main event, including a no disqualification match for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, and an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match with future implications for multiple promotions. Make sure you’re here later today for Emily Pratt’s Best and Worst of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 report.

Wrestle Kingdom 13 Results:

– 6-Man Tag Team Gauntlet Match: Most Violent Players (Togi Makabe and Toru Yano) and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Yuji Nagata, Jeff Cobb and David Finlay, Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Beretta and Chuckie T.), Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) and The Elite (Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi and Marty Scurll). This was to determine new number one contenders for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship.