No Future: Former WWE Developmental Star DT Porter Stabbed His Girlfriend To Death

Pro wrestler Brian McGhee, better known by his ring name “DT Porter,” competed in WWE’s Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory a few years ago and was nicknamed “The Future.” You might remember him as one of the funny green screen photos from the FCW/NXT installment of This Week In Horrible-Looking People. He was released back in August of last year.

Today, he’s been charged with first degree murder for the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

Former WWE developmental talent Brian McGhee, also known by his ring name DT Porter is, reportedly, being charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a woman, believed to be his girlfriend in Tampa, Florida last night. The incident is said to have occurred at around 8:30pm. Police arrived at the apartment complex and found a female victim with multiple stab wounds. The woman died owing to the stab injuries. (via SportsKeeda)

If your first thought was “maybe he didn’t do it, I mean, he was only charged with murder,” don’t worry … he also led police on a high-speed chase and got caught when he crashed his car.

McGhee tried to flee from police, but eventually ended up crashing his Pontiac Grand Prix after a brief chase. He was taken to a local hospital after the crash and is expected to be charged for first degree murder once he is discharged.

McGhee’s had a lot of personal troubles during his brief WWE career and after his release, including a cry for help he posted on Facebook shortly after being let go and deleted almost instantly. It becomes pretty scary when you read it after finding out he murdered somebody.

Guys, I don’t know how much longer I can handle this. Every day is a constant struggle to keep my sanity. I love wrestling and it’s all I ever wanted to do. Already going crazy since I’ve been for like ten months now, but it gets worse. Every day a trainer goes out of his way to rib or disrespect me in front of the boys because I’ve been out so long. I can’t clear myself. I wanna wrestle more than anything, but I don’t even know who I am anymore. It’s so f–king hard. I just feel it just building inside of me and I don’t know how much longer I can contain it. I have daydreams of just f–king everyone up on some real s–t. I’m not a kid. I’m a f–king man. But what do you do when the people in charge of helping you get to the main roster are the ones making your life the hardest. I’ve been drinking almost every day. It’s to the point to where I keep Vodka and Gin in my trunk. Help me!

Eesh.

We’d like to send our condolences to the family of the victim.