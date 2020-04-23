No Way Jose Didn’t Want That Name, But WWE Gave It To Him Anyway

No Way Jose was one WWE release among many last week, and not a particularly surprising one. After all, he’d barely done anything since he got called up from NXT to Raw in 2018. He was pretty much limited to comedy spots with his conga line and the occasional meaningless match, and never even won the 24/7 Championship.

In a new interview with Wrestletalk, Levis Valenzuela Jr., the man who was No Way Jose, says that he never wanted to have such a silly name in WWE, but was given it in NXT all the same: