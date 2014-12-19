Nobody Seems Concerned About Roman Reigns As WWE’s Next Top Star, So I Guess We’re Doing That

When 2014 began, Roman Reigns was 1/3 of The Shield, WWE’s most bulletproof faction of future stars. He was a handsome prince having match of the year candidates every other week, breaking the Royal Rumble eliminations record and impressing everyone with eyeballs.
As it turns out, a lot of that magic was The Shield. When they split (RIP my innocence), Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins became new characters. Roman didn’t. He kept The Shield music and The Shield entrance, and still wrestled matches like he was 1/3 of an otherwise invisible trio. Lots of standing still, followed by howling and jumping and punching, and not a lot else.
By the end of 2014 he was an injured guy connecting to crowds via satellite, trying desperately to remember his lines. He’s wrestling in a laser tag vest and Matt Hardy pants. All of his upside and potential are still there, but it’s become increasingly impossible to see it over all the manufactured pomp.
That means WWE’s going to alter its plans to push Roman Reigns as the new face of the company, right?
NOPE. Everyone’s still living in February 2014, because plans to strap Roman to a rocket and shoot him to the moon are reportedly still in place. The interesting part? Nobody seems to care that his brain is greener than gooseshit and he’s been violently exposed since losing his swat pals.
The Observer via WrestleZone, the only zone designated specifically for wrestling:
Critics worry Reigns still needs a lot of work before he can be consider ready for that type of push, including working on his promo skills, as well as working better in lengthy singles matches. Even with this skepticism, WWE needs a new top babyface and it’s considered to be Reigns’ spot. Other names, such as Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan were involved in early plans, but Orton isn’t a new star, and Bryan is nowhere near ready to come back, not to mention he isn’t WWE’s “type”, no matter how fans react.
Dean Ambrose is the next in line after Reigns, and while he is a better in-ring worker and can cut a better promo, he doesn’t fit the “WWE mold” for their top guy. Both Reigns and Ambrose are doing well with merchandise sales, including Ambrose’s new hooded sweatshirt being #1 over Thanksgiving, but Reigns will still be considered as the new top babyface.
From Jim Ross:
“Was asked today by Jason Powell for Pro Wrestling.net audio if I thought Roman Reigns was ready to be the man in WWE and become WWE World Champion. I don’t think Reigns is ready today but it’s not game day just yet but I do applaud WWE for attempting to add more ‘new’ into the upper card mix and taking a calculated risk on Reigns to be one of their centerpieces. Time will tell and I assure one and all that no one knows today. I’m optimistic.”
The answer, much like Triple H’s explanation of why Charlotte lost her Raw debut, is “we’ll do what we want because it’s what we want to do, and that’s that.” Fan reactions don’t matter. Nobody’s paying attention. We’re telling stories, and if you don’t like the story we’re telling, that’s on you. ROMAN REIGNS IS THE NEW RACHEL, SHUT UP.
WWE’s a crazy thing, though. By April of 2015 Roman’s critics could be singing a different tune, and we could be welcoming the next true WWE Superstar. He’s certainly got the look, so maybe things will work out. Or maybe “the look” is all you’ve ever needed and everything else is just farting in a wind tunnel.
*brraap
What’s that smell? Oh, shit. It’s a Roman Reigns promo on my tv. It’s alright, folks. Just just walk to another part of the room for a couple minutes. Open a window, or something.
It’s what the future of WWE will smell like.
False: It’s dookie.
Brraap? Always thought that was the universal sound for shots fired in the hood/gun finger salute to a sick rap bar
If the Mania main event is Reigns vs. Lesnar, I fear for how the jaded, too-smart-for-our-own-good fans like us will react (that includes the Mania crowd, and the Raw crowd the next night). If the conventional wisdom is a little off, and the Mania main event ends up being Reigns vs. Cena, WWE might be able to get people on Reigns’ side.
Either way, I’m not particularly looking forward to the main event of WrestleMania.
I’m foreseeing a repeat of Wrestlemania 25, in which a shit-hot Taker/Michaels match was followed up with a chilled dog-turd of a Triple H/Orton match.
Hopefully Ziggler/Cesaro or whatever the show stealer ends up being will be good enough to retroactively view the show in a positive light, but in the moment it’s going to be excruciatingly dull.
I forgot completely about that Trips/Orton match, can’t beleive it was after Taker/HBK…
With any luck at all, one of those two nights you mentioned will involve Rollins cashing in over Reigns. Let him chase the title and look vulnerable. Better than just straight rocketing to the moon
Dolph Ziggler.. Cesaro.. Hell Luke Harper is a better option..
Ziggler, Rollins, Ambrose, Cesaro, Rusev, Wyatt, Harper, the UNDERTAKER, Bryan (Not their type? Likable isn’t their type.) Reigns got two moves literally.
To be fair Wyatt should never be the top face, unless it is for punishing heels that go to far a la Taker vs The Family, but even then it doesn’t work as well as a heel.
If Wyatts able to get his mystique back, he could be something. He could really use some of that Taker magic but I think it’d be a mistake to try to recreate Undertaker in Bray.
Wyatt is still Cultist Kanyon to me. He can do cool things in the ting, a whole lot of them in fact, and has no issue eating it on crazy bumps/spots. He SHOULD get there, if he gets some focus and the deserved time.
Don’t forget Ryback. If he were to give that Raw backstage pass promo on a Raw program and talk about dedicating his Royal Rumble victory and first title win to the fans as part of a redemption storyline, people would dig it.
so by 2050 reigns daughter and cenas (probably) son will have mated and created the t1000 of wrestling?
That son still won’t be born from Nikki Bella. He’ll spring forth fully born from Cena’s forehead.
Or his elbow will swell up again and someone will cut it open and the world will go black and white because blood and a baby will fall out onto a bed of Never Give Up armbands.
Most of this sounds like NewZ, but, what the hell, I’ll play along. . .
The WWE has yet to answer the “So what?” question as to why I should care about Reins winning the title or why Reins even exists in this universe post-Shield.
He hasn’t connected with the fans since, and that’s something people need to really get behind a guy winning the title and expect the guy to stay around a while. It’s why people went nuts for Sami Zayn’s win, Ziggler’s cash in, Bryan’s win last year, etc.
As much as I loved Reins in the Shield, I’m not seeing where he is connecting with the fans since. This is booking’s mistake because they have skipped a step.They skipped the foreplay of Reins having adversity to overcome and went to the climax of him winning. This is sports entertainment. A wrestler should never go from Point A to B in a straight line. That shit’s boring, which is Reins’ problem (among many things).
It would make more sense to have Reins go through stuff and have his Wrestlemania moment at Mania XXXII.
exactly. I mean, I wouldn’t really mind Reigns being the one to beat Rusev for the US title and become a successful midcarder for a few more months like Cena did back in the beginning of his career. (bonus points if: 1. Rusev gets to attack the new WWE champion on the RAW after mania and get a shot at the title at Extreme Rules just after losing his US title, 2. Reigns starts losing all the time because of the curse of the title! (although the US belt isn’t THAT cursed, with both Sheamus and Rusev not losing much even while holding it, recently))
If Rollins cashes in on Reigns at Mania I’d believe dat.
That’s the best case scenario, I think. Rollins robs Reigns to end the show, then we get to see the babyface chase the belt. Vince seems to believe in the conquering hero, though, so our luck is that Rollins would lose, and Reigns would still stand tall to end the show. =/
Yea THAT would be worst case: a FAILED cash in
Worst case scenario is Cesaro winning the money in the bank contract somehow and then failing to convert. IT would be the ultimate “fuck you” against every smark out there.
Oh great, another short title reign being a trainwreck dud followed by another chase angle. That stupid feud Daniel Bryan had where he kept getting screwed out of the title by Orton almost killed him, and Punk losing the title to Del Rio’s MITB in 2011 killed the Summer of Punk dead.
I’d honestly prefer Rollins screwing Reigns out of winning the title at all, turning on Lesnar to win the title, and then rubbing it in Reigns’ face that he won the title first. Not much better than Reigns winning the title and losing right away (arguably worse), but at least it’s a slightly more interesting story.
Also, has anyone really had a strong title reign coming off of a cash-in? Like, I mean ANYONE.
A successful cash-in might actually be the worst thing that could happen to Rollins.
Never happen. Keep in mind this would be Reins’ first title win. They wouldn’t cut him from the knees like that.
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside: Rob. . . Vam. . . Damn!
That’s it.
@Jeans Ambrose He had a great cash-in because the character had the sack to schedule a match, but they couldn’t have gotten the belt off of him faster if they tried.
Also, because This Is Important, I guess:
Number of WWE title reigns between 1984-1997: 28.
Number of WWE title reigns between 1998-2014: 82.
Number of 100-day WWE title reigns between 1984-1997: 15.
Number of 100-day WWE title reigns between 1998-2014: 19.
That’s… bad. Really bad. Eight of those nineteen came between 2002-2006, too. What the fuck are you doing, Perd McMahon?
Haha. Look at you, expecting good storytelling.
We’re gonna get goddamn Samoan John Cena.
The end result of Rollins and that stupid briefcase should be a face turn. He’s had it too long and it’s brought him nothing but matches against John Cena (and occasionally Dean Ambrose) where you might as well stamp ODDS on his forehead. The cash-in should fail, representing the ultimate low point–he turned his back on his friends, he sided with people who he hated and who actually beat the crap out of him just one night before he went heel and started working with him, and all its brought him are a ton of stupid matches where he works his ass off only to lose, even with all the cheap “bad guy” help in the world. For most of the time he’s had that briefcase, it wasn’t even POSSIBLE to GET the belt. That’s when he realizes, “WTF am I doing here?” and turns.
idk why they don’t give him a run with the IC or US title to get him ready. It’d give him the shiny presitge of ~*champion*~ near his name, it’d elevate the title and maybe change the godawful booking it usuallu receives, give Roman time to improve in every are, and no one has to suffer through a horrible main-event push.
…or if he wins the title, the pop when Rollins cashes in on him will dwarf the Ziggler one.
My fantasy booking for the Royal Rumble has a final four of Reigns, Rusev, Cesaro, and Ziggler with Reigns eliminating Rusev only to have Rusev cheat and eliminate him. Ziggler goes on to win the rumble eliminating Cesaro. This would set up Reigns vs. Rusev for Elimination Chamber where Rusev would retain by cheating (probably involving Lana). In the rematch at ‘Mania Reigns finally pins Rusev clean in the middle of the ring. Meanwhile, in the Main Event, Ziggler (as Daniel Bryan 2.0) somehow defeats Brock only to immediately be Curb Stomped and lose to Rollins via cash in.
Ugh, this has like a 95% chance of ruining Reigns’ future. Not only does it sour Wrestlemania 31, but it probably kills a guy who with a little more time and patience should absolutely be a mega-star. Maybe he rebounds, but if the fans start shitting on him, and right now they absolutely could, it’s pretty tough to come back from that.
It still drives me nuts how WWE blew an obvious opportunity with Cesaro/ Lesnar. Having Lesnar and Cesaro butt heads with Paul Heyman as the antagonist to turn Cesaro face was such an obvious way to strap a rocket to Cesaro and shoot him up to the top of the card. That’s a babyface WM31 Main eventer that I could believe in, and Cesaro’s such a ridiculous physical specimen that he’d be completely believable in beating Lesnar.
Rollins cashing in on Reigns after his ‘Mania moment is the only hope for salvation, but I can’t see WWE ending ‘Mania without a Face on top. (Cue HHH joke)
Cue Miz, is a joke.
It is almost as if our years of telling WWE they need to push new maineventers to be ready for the future fell on deaf ears. There is nobody ready to take Cena’s place and so they have to rush Reigns.
Very true. Cesaro has the second most believable offense behind Lesnar.
Well I don’t think Reigns can be the guy.
So the only solution is Lesnar vs Cena This Time Is The Last Time For Real
Roman Reigns is Johnny Bravo
Pretty sure Meltzer said the other day that Reigns wasn’t locked in as “the guy”, and that they didn’t really have anyone in place. I’m guessing they’ll push ahead with Reigns v Lesnar but I don’t think he’s going to have a 10+ year reign of terror like Cena has.
I think that was more his personal opinion than anything.
The banner image needs to become an emo poetry meme.
I wish they would literally “strap Roman to a rocket and shoot him to the moon”.
“…Bryan is nowhere near ready to come back, not to mention he isn’t WWE’s “type”, no matter how fans react.”
If that’s the higher ups’ authentic attitude, I’m completely fucking baffled.
What, exactly, is the point of your fucking business?
To have big, muscle-y men for Vince and his friends to fawn over in a totally not-gay way
They’ll change their tune when their WM 31 main event is the fand wildly cheering for Lesnar and booing and throwing trash when Reigns spears him for the title win. There’s a huge amount of superstars that would get LOUD cheers by beating Lesnar that they’re going to ignore because Vince has his 69 year old head up his 70 year old ass.
Imagine the cheers Ziggler or Cesaro would get. Shit, even fucking Ryback would get cheered if they made him do that Raw backstage pass promo on live TV.
Great Khali had “the look” and became the champ without any sort of skill. So, by that logic Reigns could be The Great Khali 2.0 (Reigns even seems to have the same level of speaking skills as Khali)!
Khali looked menacing.
I don’t understand why WWE needs to rush him to that spot. I can see him being the top guy, but EVENTUALLY. He needs time to connect with the audience, and hone his skills. 2016, at the earliest.
Want to know the quickest path to Reigns superstardom? Turn him heel. Make him Triple H’s (or whoever’s) boy, a bad-ass in sunglasses and well-tailored suits, who the company is going to force down your throat, whether you like it or not. Let him win everything, have him say little, and when he does say anything, have it be unscripted, quick, and showcase his natural “Calling-Renee-Young-Babygirl” charisma.
Fans will HATE him at first, and he will be an excellent heel foil to top faces. But eventually, his cool bad-assery, understated/sexy charisma, and victories will turn the crowd, and they’ll start cheering him. Have his turn come after *finally* putting over a babyface at a SummerSlam or Survivor Series (Bryan? Ambrose? Zayn? Cesaro? Whoever) and then have him go ballistic on Triple H. Have H put him over, and then have Reigns have a big WWE Championship moment at the following Wrestlemania.
Boom. Instant star. People gagged when Babyface Rock was shoved down our throats, but they turned him heel, he became a dynamic character, and eventually became so cool and enjoyable, he became a megastar face (nevermind if he’s been stale since 2002…)
Yep – especially if he has all this natural charisma people keep banging on about, let’s see him try a heel Rock-type character. I actually think he could pull it off.
On another note maybe it’s time to start pre-taping his promos until he’s more comfortable doing them.
If I didn’t have my “HHH views Rollins as his in-ring proxy and wants to do everything with him that he would have done with himself” theory, I would have no idea why Rollins would have been the one to break up The Shield and not Reigns. Because, let’s put it in kayfabe: Ambrose and Rollins weren’t the ones getting the pins for The Shield in their matches, it was Reigns. Why wouldn’t HHH want him as his new guy over the two cruiserweights if he wanted to take the title back and dominate into the future, especially when he already knew that his relationship with Batista was on shaky ground?
This is a very good idea … this way he could claim he’s the best even though he sucks and everyone would hate him rightfully so … and thereby care about him. I mean it’s kinda happening right now anyway so if they did do that it would totally work. I mean how long have we been saying this about Cena yet if he finally turned heel, overnight he’d have a zillion internet marks that would LOVE him!!! This guy included.
That’s how you do it right. Have a guy be a heel, a really good heel, make it so everyone loves to hate him (but still cares) then turn him face naturally when everyone likes him. Don’t TELL me I like someone I’ll tell you thanks.
I remember seeing the Rock as a heel back in the AE … and when he came out it was the biggest pop cheer followed immediately by a massive wave of boos … it. was. awesome!!
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside It does kinda make sense in kayfabe because they hammered home the point that Rollins was the ‘Architect’ and the brains behind The Shield, to the point where Ambrose & Reigns would argue with each other and he’d have to smooth things out. It’s fair that HHH would want him.
I agree with your theory that HHH sees himself in Rollins, I think he’s also got a thing for Adrian Neville as well. Could it be a big nose thing?
@ItWasTyped That’s accurate, and I really enjoyed those silly Dean and Roman bits that were very E&C-like, but where Rollins didn’t fit at all, because he was supposed to be smarter (…though, why is the “smart guy” doing things like diving off of the TitanTron/the top of a arena concourse/cage? The Shield breakup and build to it will tear us all apart inside for years, even when they inevitably reunite them.)
And yes, it very well might be a big nose thing! I think that I made a “Behind the Candelabra” joke about HHH/Rollins one of the first times that I thought of it. It was already done for him with those two.
I agree with a heel turn, considering this NXT pre-debut interview [www.youtube.com]
Everytime he cocked his fist this year another angel got fisted in the ass.
Let him get the push to the moon and hopefully the fans will react accordingly. Last year showed that fans won’t let WWE give their WM moments to just anybody. If Reigns struggles and you have someone like Ziggler or Ambrose stealing the show each night, then its up to the fans to make sure that WWE hears that.
I think they should bite the bullet and have Rollins cash in to hold the title at WM. At this point in his career, Rollins can make Reigns look better than Cena or Lesnar. He knows Reigns well and there’s a story there. There’s no story between Reigns and Cena,/Lesnar. I know they want a “passing of the torch,” moment, I want a “don’t ruin young guy’s career,’ moment which i get feeling we’re heading with a Reigns/Cena, Reigns/Lesnar main event.
I think a major point that people are forgetting is how handsome he is. He’s really handsome. Jimmy Hart can do the talking for him and he can just be really handsome.
He could use a manager, though. And a heel turn.
The problem is that, at least currently; WE are the only guys who complain about Roman’s very clear shortcomings. And when I say “we”, I mean the internet fans. The “smarks”.
We like to think that we’re being listened to, but what Vince and Co. really care about are the people who will cheer Cena all the time and buy his merch unconditionally just because he wins a lot and will laugh at The Rock uttering his old catchphrases ad nauseam. The people who don’t want to dissect the product and its flaws and will just watch because it’s a fun time. And right now, those people fucking LOVE Roman Reigns.
And hey, there’s nothing wrong with those fans; they paid money just like we do and they can cheer for whoever they want. The problem is that they’re the ONLY ones Vince is catering to, and the ones he will continue to cater to until he’s dead.
They’re the kind of fans characters like John Cena were made for, and the kind of fans Roman is being groomed for.
We are a VERY vocal minority, and Trips throws us a bone with NXT every week; but the casual fan wants someone like Roman Reigns getting to the top because he “looks cool”, and they’re giving them what they want while dragging us along for the ride; kicking and screaming.
But even under those standards, Reigns is heading for a fall. Say whatever you want about Cena, he was WAY better on the mic coming up. He got to the main guy spot with half the push of Reigns and without any family connections. And he has the ability to rise to the level of his opponent in the ring.
I don’t buy that even casuals can’t turn on a guy. Reigns major strength right now is that he’s new and he’s not Cena.
I honestly don’t think so though.
Here’s the thing: That RAW on Monday, I had a bunch of friends who went to it, mostly girls. Practically every single one Facebooked “OMG I GOT TO SEE ROMAN REIGNS, HE IS SOOOOOOOOO HOT OMG OMG OMG” and I even had another friend, who didn’t go to the show, post “OMG I AM BREATHING THE SAME CITY AIR AS ROMAN REIGNS!” Not making this up.
Goldberg was huge despite not talking a whole lot (and when he did, it wasn’t great) and only doing a few things and not rising to the level of his opponent (with the exception of DDP). And Goldberg didn’t look like a Samoan Prince.
Just a thought and some observations. I have weird friends.
Seconded. I have a feeling that Reigns is going to be the champion to all the moms out there who take long hot baths thinking about him.
When are we going to see a report from the newz that the microphone has NUCLAER HEATZ with the WWE Brass because it isn’t making Roman Reins look strong?
Since I’m a 1000% sure that this won’t happen, I present to you my Rumble wish. Cesaro reunites with Zeb and Swagger saving Swagger from another Rusev beat down. He challenges Rusev to a fight at the Rumble. Reigns hits a match vs. Kane or Show.
At the Rumble Rusev beats Cesaro by cheating for the first time. Reigns on the other hand destroys Big Show quickly. Before the Rumble match a backstage showdown between Reigns and Rusev(foreshadowing). We get to the Rumble match a with Cesaro #1 & The NXT champ Sami Zayn #2. Both go over an hour with Zayn being eliminated by #29 Seth Rollins. #30 is of course Reigns.
There’s about 10 guys left when Reigns get in the ring. He goes straight for Rusev and they eliminate 5 guys while fighting each other. The final 5 is Rusev, Cesaro, Rollins, Reigns, and Mizdow (who replaced an injured Ambrose).
On cue a bandaged up Ambrose distracts Rollins and he’s eliminated by Mizdow to a huge pop. Rusev throws Mizdow over the top, but he’s about to do the HBzk move and Miz pulls his leg before he can do it, eliminating Mizdow. Mizdow vs. Miz, Ambrose vs. Rollins WM31 setup.
Cesaro, Rusev, Reigns the last 3. Cesaro tries to eliminate both guys but is taken out by both guys. Cesaro is out in ring while Rusev and Reigns continue to fight. Cesaro gets up again and is superman punched and hit with a Rusev heel kick which send him out of the ring. Both think Cesaro is out and don’t see Charles Robinson put up 1 finger for 1 foot down. In entrance way Brock is looking on with belt this time and Heyman. He been walking closer to the action slowly. He feels the match is almost over with Rusev and Reigns on the ropes. Out of nowhere Cesaro flips back in the ring and dumps Rusev and Reigns. Cesaro celebrates with Brock outside the ring. Brock jumps in when Cesaro’ s back turned, but Cesaro turns around in an attack stance. Brock laughs and extends his hand. We end the show the handshake of doom between Brock and Cesaro.
I hope they realize this doesn’t work if the mania match is against Lesnar. The smarky mania crowd is going to shit all over his win AND Brock will probably go to PRIDE or something, so Roman won’t get a do-over.
He’s pretty. He’s got a good signature move. These two things will win casual female and casual male fans, at least at first. But eventually he’s going to have to be on the uppercard in a 40 minute match every night for a month, and that’s going to be that.
Who’s going to have to quit to get the WWE to spitefully change their plans? Ziggler?
“… plans to strap Roman to a rocket and shoot him to the moon are reportedly still in place.”
Astronaut Jones gimmick imminent.
Vince McMahon has deglared…decl…dercluuurd…Vince McMahon has said that Roman Reigns got “it”, so it must be true. Beli…buhleeeeeeee….burleeee….dat.
We need another top star to leave so that Cesaro could main event WM 31
Is the Rachel line a Glee reference? I can’t really explain it any other way,
Fine. He can be the next top guy, but keep him away from a microphone. That’s all I ask. Oh, and get a different slogan. “Believe that” isn’t cutting it.
I don’t know how we reached this point of absolutely not liking or accepting him anymore after really feeling the total opposite like just a year ago, but I totally agree with and understand you.
it has a lot to do with WWE seeming to be going to give him more than he deserves instead of just keep on building him up in the upper-midcard some more until they’re sure all the fans are on board too…
WWE turning away a star because he’s “not their type” is the most infuriating thing ever.