Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NWA Hard Times results. The second pay-per-view of the NWA Powerrr era featured the tournament to crown a new Television Champion, inter-promotional matches between NWA and Ring of Honor, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Hard Times column.

1. Television Championship Tournament Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated The Question Mark. Murdoch won the match with two top rope bulldogs.

2. Television Championship Tournament Match: Dan Maff defeated Zicky Dice. Maff pinned Dice after a flurry of moves, including a half-and-half suplex, a spear, a cannonball, and a senton. Maff moves on to face Trevor Murdoch in the semi-finals round.

3. Television Championship Tournament Match: Ricky Starks defeated Matt Cross. Starks hit Buster Keaton — the move, not the person — to win the match.

4. Television Championship Tournament Match: Tim Storm defeated Ken Anderson via forfeit. Anderson didn’t show up to compete. Storm automatically moves on to face Ricky Starks in the semi-finals round

– The next Crockett Cup tournament was announced for April 2020.

5. Triple Threat Match for the NWA Tag Team Championship: James Storm and Eli Drake defeated The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (c) and The Wild Cards. Drake hit the Gravy Train on Ricky Morton to win the match and the Tag Team Championship. After the match, the new champs cut a promo about how it doesn’t matter what you call their team.

6. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Thunder Rosa defeated Allysin Kay (c). Rosa pinned Kay with a Michinoku Driver to win the match and the championship. This makes Rosa the first Mexican-born champion in NWA history. After the match, Marti Bell and Melina helped her celebrate.