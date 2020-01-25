Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NWA Hard Times results. The second pay-per-view of the NWA Powerrr era featured the tournament to crown a new Television Champion, inter-promotional matches between NWA and Ring of Honor, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Hard Times column.
NWA Hard Times Results:
1. Television Championship Tournament Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated The Question Mark. Murdoch won the match with two top rope bulldogs.
2. Television Championship Tournament Match: Dan Maff defeated Zicky Dice. Maff pinned Dice after a flurry of moves, including a half-and-half suplex, a spear, a cannonball, and a senton. Maff moves on to face Trevor Murdoch in the semi-finals round.
3. Television Championship Tournament Match: Ricky Starks defeated Matt Cross. Starks hit Buster Keaton — the move, not the person — to win the match.
4. Television Championship Tournament Match: Tim Storm defeated Ken Anderson via forfeit. Anderson didn’t show up to compete. Storm automatically moves on to face Ricky Starks in the semi-finals round
– The next Crockett Cup tournament was announced for April 2020.
IM AFRAID…I'VE GOT SOME BREAKING NEWS!@StuBennett announces @nwa's next PPV is April 2020!
The Crockett Cup!#NWAHardTimes pic.twitter.com/1o9S0xhy8Q
— NWA (@nwa) January 25, 2020
5. Triple Threat Match for the NWA Tag Team Championship: James Storm and Eli Drake defeated The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (c) and The Wild Cards. Drake hit the Gravy Train on Ricky Morton to win the match and the Tag Team Championship. After the match, the new champs cut a promo about how it doesn’t matter what you call their team.
6. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Thunder Rosa defeated Allysin Kay (c). Rosa pinned Kay with a Michinoku Driver to win the match and the championship. This makes Rosa the first Mexican-born champion in NWA history. After the match, Marti Bell and Melina helped her celebrate.
We have a NEW @nwa women's champion!@thunderrosa22!!! CONGRATS!!!#NWAHardTimes pic.twitter.com/GuBP9Gpvyw
— NWA (@nwa) January 25, 2020
– Marty Scurll arrived in the arena and tried to goad Nick Aldis into putting the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Flip Gordon. Aldis agreed, under two conditions: Scurll must leave the building, and if Aldis puts the belt on the line against Gordon and wins, all future ROH business with the NWA will be on his terms.
7. Television Championship Tournament Semi-Finals Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated Dan Maff with a top rope bulldog to advance to the finals.
8. Television Championship Tournament Semi-Finals Match: Ricky Starks defeated Tim Storm. Starks reversed the Perfect Storm swinging side slam into a crucifix to pin Storm and advance to the finals.
9. NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Scott Steiner defeated Aron ‘Shooter’ Stevens (c) by disqualification when The Question Mark attacked Steiner. After the match, Steiner put Question Mark in the Steiner Recliner. Instead of helping, Stevens ran away.
10. NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis (c) defeated Flip Gordon Aldis countered a monkey-flip attempt into a pin to win the match.
10. Television Championship Tournament Finals: Ricky Starks defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the tournament and the NWA Television Championship.
.@starkmanjones has done the impossible!
He went 3 for 3 tonight and is your @nwa Television Champion!#NWAHardTimes
Thank you all for joining us! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/0aZUjeQ2vD
— NWA (@nwa) January 25, 2020