Both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT had a bad week in the ratings last week, with the TNT show drawing its smallest live audience ever, though still more viewers that the concurrent episode of NXT. However, that dip didn’t turn into a downward spiral: both shows saw significant increases in viewership on May 27.

This week’s episode of NXT, which featured the Kurt Angle-officiated Cage Fight between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle, had, according to Showbuzz Daily, an audience of 731,000. That’s a big jump from last week’s 604,000, and the show’s biggest audience since February 19.

NXT also experienced a ratings increase. After not making the top fifty last week, the May 27 ranked twenty-fourth out of all Wednesday night cable shows. NXT scored an 0.19 with viewers 18-49 years old and was most watched by viewers over the age of 50, with whom it scored an 0.36.