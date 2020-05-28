Both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT had a bad week in the ratings last week, with the TNT show drawing its smallest live audience ever, though still more viewers that the concurrent episode of NXT. However, that dip didn’t turn into a downward spiral: both shows saw significant increases in viewership on May 27.
This week’s episode of NXT, which featured the Kurt Angle-officiated Cage Fight between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle, had, according to Showbuzz Daily, an audience of 731,000. That’s a big jump from last week’s 604,000, and the show’s biggest audience since February 19.
NXT also experienced a ratings increase. After not making the top fifty last week, the May 27 ranked twenty-fourth out of all Wednesday night cable shows. NXT scored an 0.19 with viewers 18-49 years old and was most watched by viewers over the age of 50, with whom it scored an 0.36.
Meanwhile, AEW experienced even more viewership growth in the wake of Double or Nothing. After last week’s record-low overnight audience of 654,000, the May 27 episode of Dynamite had 827,000 live cable viewers. That’s the show’s biggest audience since March 18, the first Dynamite without fans.
AEW also improved in the ratings. It was ranked third out of Wednesday night cable shows, scoring a 0.32 with viewers 18-49 – that’s up from fifteenth and 0.23 last week. The show was most popular with men in that age ground, with whom it scored an 0.40.