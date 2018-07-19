If you clicked this far in and still don’t want to be spoiled, take the Psycho Killer’s advice and say “bye bye” for now.

So hey, here’s something you didn’t expect to read this week, which we had to share with you ahead of our normal NXT Full Sail TV tapings roundup: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Aleister Black to become the new NXT Champion. No, really. Say it with me: the Ciampa’s here.

As far as we can piece together, the match ended when Johnny Gargano interfered, superkicked his blood rival Ciampa and, for reasons we’ll surely understand better in context, hit Aleister Black with the NXT Championship. Ciampa was able to toss Gargano, hit an Angel’s Wings on Black, and become the 14th NXT Champion. Unbelievable. Here are a few pictures to back up everything we’ve typed so far: