As the 2019 iteration of WWE Survivor Series features wrestlers from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, it also includes commentators from all three brands. However, the most prominent voice on the NXT announce team, Mauro Ranallo, has been noticeably absent from the PPV. Survivor Series announcers explained this by saying he’ll be on NXT this Wednesday, but he “blew his voice out” calling last night’s NXT TakeOver: War Games. However, that statement reportedly isn’t true.

Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn’t know it, but there’s actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I’d imagine they have a lot to offer. 🤷‍♂️#NXTTakeoverWarGames — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019

During War Games, Smackdown commentator Corey Graves was openly critical of Ranallo. He tweeted first that “Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn’t know it, but there’s actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I’d imagine they have a lot to offer.” with an emoji of a shrugging man. About an hour later, he responded to a tweet asking “how many Chicago rap references” Ranallo had made on the show by saying, “Far, far too many.”