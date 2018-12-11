NXT Superstar Dakota Kai Is Injured

WWE

Few things in wrestling are as disheartening as when a rising star suffers an injury that keeps them on the sidelines at a point in their career when they should be building momentum. Unfortunately, it’s a possibility that comes with the high-risk job, and sooner or later it happens to just about everybody. Most recently, Dakota Kai, babyface mainstay of both NXT and NXT UK, suffered an injury this weekend that may keep her out of the ring for a while.