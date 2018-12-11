Few things in wrestling are as disheartening as when a rising star suffers an injury that keeps them on the sidelines at a point in their career when they should be building momentum. Unfortunately, it’s a possibility that comes with the high-risk job, and sooner or later it happens to just about everybody. Most recently, Dakota Kai, babyface mainstay of both NXT and NXT UK, suffered an injury this weekend that may keep her out of the ring for a while.
NXT Superstar Dakota Kai Is Injured
Elle Collins 12.11.18 40 mins ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 12.11.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 12.10.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 12.10.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 12.04.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 12.03.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With