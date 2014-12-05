NXT ‘Personality’ Devin Taylor Is A Contestant On The Next Season Of ‘The Bachelor’

If you’re a regular reader of our weekly Best and Worst of WWE NXT column you’ll recognize Devin Taylor. She handles some of the backstage interview duties, which require her to mindlessly nod her head and then look either pleased or confused when the person leaves. When she debuted we couldn’t stand her, but familiarity and the love of a running joke have made her one of our favorites. If someone who isn’t Devin shows up — assuming it isn’t Renee Young — we’re mad.
We should probably prepare to see a lot less of Devin going forward, as her human — “Brittany” — will compete for the love of Some Guy on the upcoming season of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor.’ This year’s Bachelor is Chris Soules, whom ABC’s website describes as “the stylish farmer from Iowa.” The stylish farmer. From Iowa! Who WOULDN’T answer that cattle call?
Anyway, Devin’s Bachelorette bio is the funniest thing in the world.
Age: 26
Occupation: WWE Diva-in-Training
Hometown: Orlando, FL
Height: 5’4″
Tattoos: Two
Can’t live without: Family, laughter, the ocean, chocolate, reading material
Biggest date fear: Gas or violent diarrhea
Two things we’ve learned already:
1. Devin Taylor is Cathy from the comic strip ‘Cathy’
2. Devin Taylor is seriously worried about shitting her pants.
If I never had to say goodbye, I would be very happy.
If I never got to see the sunset, I would be very sad.
She may also be an inspirational cat poster.
What’s your most embarrassing moment?
Peeing while still being attached to a microphone, or my shorts coming off in my very first wrestling match.
I want to know what happened in Devin’s life that made her so afraid of the bathroom. Also, I didn’t know she made her in-ring debut against Phantasio.
What is your greatest achievement to date?
Becoming a WWE Diva and learning to wrestle! So crazy but amazing at the same time.
The phrase “so crazy but amazing” just made Vince McMahon carve MILLENNIALS into his office desk and flip it the f*ck over.
If you could be a fictional character, who would you be?
Belle from Beauty and the Beast. I loved her as a child and now as an adult I admire her ability to see beauty from the inside first.
Describe your idea of the ultimate date.
The ultimate date is when you’re absolutely in love with a person — it doesn’t even matter where you go or if you stay home on the couch. I’ve been on amazing dates, but if I felt nothing, none of it mattered.
Maybe she should end up with a stylish farmer from Iowa. I was really hoping her ultimate date would be, “hanging out on a tour bus with my date and all his raver friends, doing a bunch of drugs, getting distracted and being rolled up.”
Actually, how do we get Adam Rose as next season’s Bachelor? I’d watch the hell out of that.
I looked off to the right and saw the link to the Bachelor ALSO being afraid of diarrhea on a date?
Why are they even bothering airing the show? Devin FTW
I’m thinking maybe this “Brittany” person has a sense of humor and knew about Chris Soules already. At least I hope.
Aw, go get em Devin!
And if Adam Rose was the Bachelor, I eagerly anticipate each Rose Ceremony being interrupted by the Bunny. For 14 weeks.
“She may also be an inspirational cat poster”
Tyson: Great, I picked the farting fantasy booker…
Pfft, a stylish farmer. The bachelor should have been Wesley Blake, because “a real cowboy” trumps that every time.
a real LIVE cowboy!
They’re endagered! It’s probably Taylor Swift’s fault somehow.
“Next season on the Bachelor, meet Leo, a sweaty bounty hunter from South Africa…”
“Welcome to the new season of The Bachelor starring… Bray? That can’t be right.”
That’s not a header image, it’s a live-stream of NXT’s backstage interview cam. She’s ready for R-Evolution!
+1, “A: is she alive?, K: yeah man, flick her titty”
goddamn, this got me laughing out loud for almost half a minute
Christ are they going to cross-promote this show now on Raw or NXT? Fucking fuck.
I’m sure her engineers are very excited for this opportunity to test Devinbot’s latest emotion chip.
Devin’s shorts fell off, revealing her booty?
OH MY GAWD! EVERYONE REMAIN CALM! JEANS AMBROSE IS GETTING A LITTLE HOT OVER HERE! . . . So, uh, is there any footage of that?. . .
Brandon, we all joke about violent diarrhea, but I’d imagine that is probably a legitimate fear for her and the rest of the divas. I bet all women wrestling in the WWE have to go on those cleanses where you have to violently shit all the time to keep their weight down.
I’m really going to miss Devin. Fairwell, sweet princess. If you go far, I can’t wait for you to return and squash AJ Lee in 15 seconds because you were on another show… Actually, I could wait. Nevermind.
I hope Corey Graves announcement on the Preshow gets bumped so we can have a proper Devin goodbye.
Featuring this song, please: [youtu.be]
I swear they pick people SOLELY so contestants have an ample number of stupid jokes and puns to make.
“I’d like to bodyslam her.”
“She can pin me in the ring anytime”
“These men will wrestle for her heart.”
DEVIN: Thank you, Chris. But I can’t accept your rose. See, I’ve already got one…
[World Goes Wild hits. The double doors open and out runs Braun Stowman, Green Man, The Bunny, and Random Businessman, carrying Adam into the mansion.]
This could explain the lack of her interviews lately. Isn’t this taped well in advance?
Do you also think this is due to Sami Zayn being so focused on the NXT Title that he didn’t pick up on her advances?
Watch her interviews. Whenever she talks to anyone else, she introduces them, they appear, then she asks the questions. With Sami:
Devin: Please welcome my guest at this time, Sami Zayn
Sami: Hello, Devin.
Devin: Hii SamiiiiI!
Just something I noticed.
hahaha, yes! if we didn’t ship Zayn with Renee already, I’d be all for shipping these two.
Is one of the qualifications for being an interview lady with NXT “being extremely attracted to guys who look like Seth Rogen”?
Can’t live without the ocean…farmer Chris owns a farm in Iowa. Those two things don’t work together.