NXT ‘Personality’ Devin Taylor Is A Contestant On The Next Season Of ‘The Bachelor’

If you’re a regular reader of our weekly Best and Worst of WWE NXT column you’ll recognize Devin Taylor. She handles some of the backstage interview duties, which require her to mindlessly nod her head and then look either pleased or confused when the person leaves. When she debuted we couldn’t stand her, but familiarity and the love of a running joke have made her one of our favorites. If someone who isn’t Devin shows up — assuming it isn’t Renee Young — we’re mad.

We should probably prepare to see a lot less of Devin going forward, as her human — “Brittany” — will compete for the love of Some Guy on the upcoming season of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor.’ This year’s Bachelor is Chris Soules, whom ABC’s website describes as “the stylish farmer from Iowa.” The stylish farmer. From Iowa! Who WOULDN’T answer that cattle call?

Anyway, Devin’s Bachelorette bio is the funniest thing in the world.

Age: 26

Occupation: WWE Diva-in-Training

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Height: 5’4″

Tattoos: Two

Can’t live without: Family, laughter, the ocean, chocolate, reading material

Biggest date fear: Gas or violent diarrhea

Two things we’ve learned already:

1. Devin Taylor is Cathy from the comic strip ‘Cathy’

2. Devin Taylor is seriously worried about shitting her pants.

If I never had to say goodbye, I would be very happy. If I never got to see the sunset, I would be very sad.

She may also be an inspirational cat poster.

What’s your most embarrassing moment?

Peeing while still being attached to a microphone, or my shorts coming off in my very first wrestling match.

I want to know what happened in Devin’s life that made her so afraid of the bathroom. Also, I didn’t know she made her in-ring debut against Phantasio.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

Becoming a WWE Diva and learning to wrestle! So crazy but amazing at the same time.

The phrase “so crazy but amazing” just made Vince McMahon carve MILLENNIALS into his office desk and flip it the f*ck over.

If you could be a fictional character, who would you be?

Belle from Beauty and the Beast. I loved her as a child and now as an adult I admire her ability to see beauty from the inside first. Describe your idea of the ultimate date.

The ultimate date is when you’re absolutely in love with a person — it doesn’t even matter where you go or if you stay home on the couch. I’ve been on amazing dates, but if I felt nothing, none of it mattered.

Maybe she should end up with a stylish farmer from Iowa. I was really hoping her ultimate date would be, “hanging out on a tour bus with my date and all his raver friends, doing a bunch of drugs, getting distracted and being rolled up.”

Actually, how do we get Adam Rose as next season’s Bachelor? I’d watch the hell out of that.