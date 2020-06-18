NXT Results 6/17/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for June 17. 2020. This week’s episode featured matches for the Women’s and NXT Tag Team Championships, the set-up for a major championship main event, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column .

1. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium (c) defeated Breezango. Breezango dressed as Imperium for their entrance, and used a remix of Imperium’s theme. Indus Sher and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch brawled at ringside, causing a distraction. Fandango rolled up Marcel Barthel, but Fabian Aicher was the legal man. Aicher hit Fandango with a DDT and pinned him.

– Dexter Lumis infiltrated a Velveteen Dream interview to plant a cartoon he’d drawn of the two of them. Dream found it, called it a misunderstanding, and asserted that he’s a solo act.

2. Damian Priest defeated Killian Dain with The Reckoning.

3. Aliyah defeated Xia Li. A drunk and depressed Robert Stone got up onto the ring apron and puked into the ring, causing a distraction that allowed Aliyah to roll up Li and pin her after two attempts.

– Timothy Thatcher stretched students with his “Thatch as Thatch can” style wrestling lessons.

– Bobby Fish and Adam Cole took Roderick Strong to a therapist (Kyle O’Reilly in a costume) to help him get over his fear of Dexter Lumis and being kidnapping in a trunk. Roddy ran away.

– Adam Cole was asked about Karrion Kross, but was interrupted by Keith Lee. Lee told Cole his time as champion is limited and broke the hourglass Scarlett gave Cole on behalf of Killer Kross last week.

– Cole came to the ring to talk about his NXT Championship reign and said he might want to take Lee’s North American Championship as well. This brought out Lee, and both men were interrupted by Johnny Gargano. Finn Bálor then interrupted, saying he’s coming for Lee’s North American Championship, and then Cole’s NXT Championship. William Regal (on the video screen) announced that next week Lee would defend against Bálor and Gargano in a triple threat match, with the winner moving on to face Cole in a “winner take all” match.

4. Dakota Kai defeated Kayden Carter by submission with a Koji Clutch.

– A hype video for Mercedes Martinez aired.

5. Bronson Reed squashed Leon Ruff, literally and figuratively, with a top rope splash. After the match, Reed called out Karrion Kross for next week.