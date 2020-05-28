WWE NXT Results 5/27/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE NXT results for May 27, 2020. The show featured an “NXT Fight Pit” match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher with Kurt Angle as special guest referee, Charlotte Flair in tag team action, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column .

1. Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Drake Maverick defeated KUSHIDA and Jake Atlas. KUSHIDA had Atlas in an arm bar, so Maverick crawled over, put his arm over Atlas’ chest, and stole the pin. KUSHIDA’s legs were also covering Atlas, but it wasn’t mentioned. After the match, Maverick’s shook hands with his tournament finals opponent, El Hijo del Fantasma.

– Later in the show, footage revealed that Maverick pinned Atlas while Atlas was tapping out to KUSHIDA. Maverick wanted to win fairly, but KUSHIDA approached him and told him to win and keep his job. Maverick promised KUSHIDA the first title shot, should he win the championship.

– Charlotte Flair will defend the NXT Women’s Championship in a triple threat match against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

2. Johnny Gargano defeated Adrian Alanis. This was the first match in the “Johnny Gargano Invitational.” After the match, Gargano and Candice LeRae were interrupted by a video of Keith Lee and Mia Yim mocking them over dinner. It also featured Tegan Nox bringing Lee and Yim a pizza. LeRae will face Yim next week.

3. Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart. Dakota Kai interfered, allowing Gonzalez to hit a powerbomb (of sorts) and win the match.

4. Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green defeated Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley when Flair pinned Shirai with her feet on the ropes for leverage.

– Imperium cut a promo about being dominant NXT Tag Team Champions. Later, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan met up for a drink and decided to go after the championship.