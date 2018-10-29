NXT Superstars Won Multiple Championships At EVOLVE 114

WWE

All the big wrestling talk last night was WWE Evolution, and justifiably so, but meanwhile something interesting was also happening in Florida, and also involved WWE wrestlers, although you may not have heard of some of them yet. EVOLVE 114 was held in Ybor City Florida, and featured a surprising number of NXT superstars getting involved and winning against their EVOLVE counterparts, as reported on WrestlingInc. The Philadelphia-based indie promotion has had a deal with NXT since 2015, and this isn’t the first time there’s been crossover, but it’s never been to this degree before.

First of all, NXT Talent won two title matches, and that’s out of only three championships that EVOLVE currently has. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, the Street Profits, won the EVOLVE Tag Team Championships from Chris Dickinson and Jaka. Later, in the co-main event, Fabian Aichner beat Shane Strickland to become EVOLVE Champion.

AND NEW… wow! The Street Profits have done it! pic.twitter.com/DgQgld1pge — Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) October 29, 2018

Fabian Aichner is the new Evolve Champion. WHAT IS HAPPENING #EVOLVE114 pic.twitter.com/RNFPqHV6eL — Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) October 29, 2018

And those weren’t even the only NXT superstars at EVOLVE 114! Jessie Elaban defeated fellow first-round Mae Young Classic competitor Priscilla Kelly. Adrian Jaoude also beat Joe Gacy. Jaoude was accompanied for the match by Cezar Bononi, another NXT trainee. Dan Matha participated in a Fatal 4 Way, and also attacked Dante Marquis Carter and Mikey Spandex before their match.

It will be interesting to see where this goes from here. Will every EVOLVE show to come feature a bunch of people from NXT? At the very least, Aichner and the Street Profits will have to show up and defend their titles. Obviously it’s a bit unnerving to imagine EVOLVE becoming primarily a venue for talent already signed with WWE, but if they can find a balance between these performers and their own people, it could turn out to be a pretty interesting endeavor.